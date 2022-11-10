Who plays Faye in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Laufey the Just, more commonly known as Faye, is an important character in God of War Ragnarok. She was the second wife of Kratos, and the mother of Atreus. She died shortly before the events of 2018’s God of War, but sometimes appears in God of War Ragnarok during some of Kratos’ many dreams and visions. She was a giant disguised as a human, and we learn in God of War Ragnarok that she led a rebellion against Odin and the other gods. Unfortunately, her rebellion failed, but her legacy lives on on her son, Atreus.

Related: God of War (2018) story recap – What you need to know before God of War Ragnarok

Which actress voices Faye in God of War Ragnarok?

Image via IMDB

In God of War Ragnarok, Faye is played by Deborah Ann Woll, an American actress and model with German and Irish heritage. She’s best known for Jessica Hamby in HBO’s vampire-themed fantasy horror drama series, True Blood. The role of Jessica Hamby earned her a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2010. She’s also played Karen Page in Marvel’s Daredevil, The Defenders, and The Punisher. God of War Ragnarok is her first video game role. While the character of Faye did appear in 2018’s God of War, she was already dead at the game’s start, and did not appear in any dreams or visions, so there was no need for her to be voiced or motion-captured in the previous game.

Posting on Twitter in April 2020, Daredevil director Victor D’Onofrio said of Deborah Ann Woll, that she “can play any part written for an actor to play. I think of her as being one of my favorite scene partners in my career, because of her talent. Every actor depends on their scene partner. You’d be lucky to have her with you. Unstoppable. A gift to storytelling,” to which God of War Ragnarok creative director Cory Barlog replied, “Completely agree! I am a fan.”