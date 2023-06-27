Cid is one of the first major characters players meet in Final Fantasy 16 outside the introduction. He’s a Dominant in control of Ramuh, but that’s not the main reason some people will be so interested in him.

Cid is voiced by a prolific British actor, one that they might recognize from other video games. In this guide, we’ve outlined who voices Cid in Final Fantasy 16 and a few other games you may have heard his voice.

Who is the Voice Actor for Cid in Final Fantasy 16?

Image via IMDB

The voice actor for Cid in Final Fantasy 16 is Ralph Ineson. He’s a British actor with a Yorkshire accent because he comes from the north of England. His gravelly tone and unique mannerisms make him easy to pick out when listening to characters in a TV show, movie, or in video games. Some people may recognize him for his work on TV shows such as Game of Thrones as Dagmer Cleftjaw, or Nikolai Tarakanov in the drama Chernobyl.

Cid’s full name is Cidolfus Telamon. He’s a noble who has given up his life of luxury to help the downtrodden in Final Fantasy 16’s world, the Branded. These people are treated like dirt, and Cid wants them to have a better life, one where they aren’t worked to death or spoken to as if they’re second-class citizens.

Which Video Game Characters Has Ralph Ineson Played?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ralph Ineson has been acting in video games for years. Below, we’ve listed a few of his credits from his time.

Lorath – Diablo IV

– Diablo IV Amycus Carrow – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

– Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Charles Vane – Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag

For us, Cid in Final Fantasy 16 is the highlight of Ralph Inneson’s voice-acting career in video games. He was incredible as Charles Vane in Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag, but this latest role is his greatest. He manages to bring something few other actors can to a role, presence, and that carries a lot of weight when players are watching a character on-screen as they would in any movie or TV show.

Fans may not recognize the Amycus Carrow role from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 because this is a fairly minor character. It’s certainly much bigger in the video game adaptation, likely to help flesh out the story there for added game length.