Who is the voice actor for Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers?

Players of Marvel’s Avengers have been anticipating the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man’s arrival for some time now. Almost a week after the first trailer for Spidey’s new look for the Crystal Dynamics game, the Avengers team revealed who is voicing this version of the web-slinger.

Image via Square Enix/Twitter

As announced on Twitter, Spider-Man will be portrayed by Sean Chiplock, who joins current Avengers voice actors Nolan North (Iron Man), Troy Baker (Bruce Banner), Laura Bailey (Black Widow), and others. Chiplock has appeared in several video games before — roles include Nero the Sable in Final Fantasy VII Remake, Matsui in Lost Judgment, and several characters in Genshin Impact. Chiplock can also be heard in a number of anime series, voicing a handful of characters in Beastars, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, and more.

Spider-Man joins the PlayStation versions of the game with a new event called With Great Power. A cinematic reveal trailer showed him performing the acrobatic, web-throwing combat you’d expect. Spidey also comes with some alternate suits — aside from the traditional red-and-blue design, he can sport Spider-Armor, Secret Wars, and Noir costumes. There’s also an original look called Bugle Boy, which references Spidey’s day job as newspaper photographer Peter Parker.