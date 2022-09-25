Why can’t I change my clothes in Splatoon 3? Answered

In Splatoon 3, being able to change your outfit is the most important aspect of the game. Not only do you want to be the coolest Inkling or Octoling out there, but your clothes serve an important purpose in battle. Each piece of clothing has abilities equipped and as you level your clothes up, you’ll be able to unlock more abilities. These abilities will make whatever matches you get into much easier. However, there will be times in Splatoon 3 when you won’t be able to change your clothing, more specifically your shirt. So if you’re running into this issue, you might be wondering why you can’t change your clothes in Splatoon 3?

Why you can’t change your shirt in Splatoon 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The reason you can’t change your shirt is that a Splatfest is currently going on. A few days before a Splatfest occurs, you’ll be asked to select one of the three teams. After selecting a team, if you haven’t already equipped the team shirt, your character will automatically put it on once the Splatfest starts and you will enter Splatfest Battles against the opposing teams. You will be able to take off the shirt once the Splatfest ends. Splatfests in Splatoon 3 last three days so once the Splatfest wraps up, you’ll be able to change your shirt.

Before you do though, we strongly recommend that you scrub your Splatfest tee. If you end up fully leveling it up, you’ll have all the abilities slots filled. So right before the Splatfest ends, go to Murch who is located right outside of the Lobby building. He’ll completely scrub your Splatfest tee for cash. How much cash it will cost depends on how many abilities slots you have unlocked. If you’re low on cash, there are a few ways that you can get it pretty quickly in the game.