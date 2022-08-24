Why can’t I use the Icefall Mantle exotic in Destiny 2?

The Icefall Mantle is a pair of gauntlets exotics for the Titans in Destiny 2. It will replace a Titan’s Barricade with the Glacial Gaurd ability, which provides the user a Shielded buff and gives slow stacks to enemies around the wearer. Many players were eagerly looking forward to trying to use this item in Destiny 2’s Arc 3.0 update in Season of Plunder. However, there are some problems with it. Here’s what you need to know about why you can’t use the Icefall Mantle exotic in Destiny 2 right now.

What’s wrong with the Icefall Mantle in Destiny 2?

Unfortunately, Bungie has reached out to the community on their Bungie Help twitter account and announced the Icefall Mantle had been temporarily removed from play. The team has only shared that the Icefall Mantle will not be available right now because of an issue. They have not shared when they plan to add it back into the game, and we’re not sure when you can put it back into your Titan’s build.

Related: Can you get the Touch of Malice in Destiny 2?

Due to an issue, we have disabled the Icefall Mantle Exotic Titan gauntlets. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) August 24, 2022

While the Bungie team did not share the reason behind removing the item, the Destiny 2 players were happy to let everyone know what happened.

It turns out that a player was able to create a Game-Breaking bug where it caused a Super Glitch on their Titan. The player, Pastuelo23, shared how they got their Super to activate every 10 seconds. They could ensure their Titan’s Thruster ability by swapping to a Barricade and activate their class ability. After doing this, they would switch back to Thruster, giving their Titan infinite dash.

However, Bungie noticed the issue and quickly removed the Icefall Mantle. While the problem will be corrected in the future, for now, Icefall Mantle won’t be available to any Titan players who already had them. We can expect it to return in the next few weeks.