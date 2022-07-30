Why do some enemies have sparkling names in Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Answered

While exploring in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you will encounter a large variety of enemies and monsters. Different colors and icons differentiate these enemies near their name and level. The type of name they have will determine the kind of enemy you’re facing. This guide will explain why some enemies have sparking names in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

What do sparkling names mean in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

If you are exploring the regions of Aionios, you may run into an enemy with a sparkling name when you highlight them. The sparkle indicates that this is a particular enemy and one worth keeping track of.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can see in the picture above, certain enemies will have colored sparks on their banner when you lock on to them. They will also have sparks floating above their head surrounding their level. If you see an enemy or monster with these sparks, you have located a Lucky monster. Lucky monsters are rare, but their strength isn’t any different than the rest of their types. A lucky Piros Crustip is just as strong as a standard one.

Lucky monsters will give out far better rewards when they are defeated. If a particular type of enemy is a lucky monster, you’re far more likely to earn legendary versions of their materials or unique equipment for your characters.

In scarce instances, you may see an Elite monster in the field. You can tell them apart with the blue banners around their name. Elite monsters are much tougher versions of a monster and dole out better rewards. Elite enemies can also have a sparking name, which means they are a Lucky Elite Monster.

Lucky Elite Monsters are rare in the open world and usually travel with a group of enemies. If you can take one down, you will get guaranteed rare drops of whatever that type of monster contains. Elite monsters are significantly more challenging than common ones, so ensure you at least match their level to have a fighting chance at success. Look out for sparking names while exploring the vast world of Aionios, hunt them down, and secure their rare items.