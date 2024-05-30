Female Rover Wuthering Waves
Image via Kuro Games
Category:
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves

Why is Wuthering Waves Not Launching on Epic Games?

Are you having trouble launching Wuthering Waves on Epic Games? Here's how to fix it.
Image of Davi Braid
Davi Braid
|
Published: May 30, 2024 06:34 pm

So you’ve opened the Epic Store and tried to run Wuthering Waves, but it didn’t launch, right? That happened to us, too. It’s annoying, but there is a workaround that is pretty easy to do. Here’s how to force Wuthering Waves to launch on PC.

Recommended Videos

How to Fix Wuthering Waves Not Launching on the Epic Games Store

Here’s how you can launch Wuthering Waves on Epic Games:

  1. Run Wuthering Waves
  2. Open the Task Manager
  3. Find “KRLauncherEpic in the Background Processes Tab
  4. Right-click on it and click “Open file location”
  5. Double-click on the “launcher” file

Until the root cause of this issue is fixed, this solution will make sure that you can enjoy Wuthering Waves without further trouble. Restarting your computer often works too, but the solution above is a much faster approach. Here’s a pro tip: create a shortcut for this folder so you can access it quickly if the issue happens again.

Wuthering Waves might be a fun game, but it is not without issues. Players have experienced many problems since it came out on the Epic Games store. For instance, many of us got stuck verifying files, we’ve all experienced the game’s sound stopping for no reason, and some are still dealing with the beep noise issue.

Additionally, some players feel a sudden lag when playing the game. Hopefully, these problems are just growing pains due to the game’s newness and sudden popularity. We believe that Kuro Games will address these issues as soon as they can.

Until then, we can only hope that Kuro Games will increase their staff to handle the game’s current popularity and work faster on addressing all these bugs. Despite these minor issues, the game is still enjoyable. Have you tried Havoc Rover yet? You absolutely should because that build is incredibly fun.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Fix the Beeping Sound Issue in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves Resonator Playing Go
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Uncategorized
Uncategorized
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to Fix the Beeping Sound Issue in Wuthering Waves
Davi Braid Davi Braid May 30, 2024
Read Article Best Havoc Rover Build in Wuthering Waves
Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Uncategorized
Uncategorized
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Best Havoc Rover Build in Wuthering Waves
Davi Braid Davi Braid May 30, 2024
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others May 30, 2024
Read Article Z Piece Codes (May 2024)
Z Piece artwork
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Z Piece Codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovačević Maja Kovačević May 30, 2024
Read Article Super League Soccer Codes (May 2024) (SLS)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 1
Tier 1
Super League Soccer Codes (May 2024) (SLS)
Kuldeep Thapa Kuldeep Thapa May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Fix the Beeping Sound Issue in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves Resonator Playing Go
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Uncategorized
Uncategorized
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to Fix the Beeping Sound Issue in Wuthering Waves
Davi Braid Davi Braid May 30, 2024
Read Article Best Havoc Rover Build in Wuthering Waves
Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Uncategorized
Uncategorized
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Best Havoc Rover Build in Wuthering Waves
Davi Braid Davi Braid May 30, 2024
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others May 30, 2024
Read Article Z Piece Codes (May 2024)
Z Piece artwork
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
Z Piece Codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovačević Maja Kovačević May 30, 2024
Read Article Super League Soccer Codes (May 2024) (SLS)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 1
Tier 1
Super League Soccer Codes (May 2024) (SLS)
Kuldeep Thapa Kuldeep Thapa May 30, 2024
Author
Davi Braid