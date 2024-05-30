Why is Wuthering Waves Not Launching on Epic Games?

So you’ve opened the Epic Store and tried to run Wuthering Waves, but it didn’t launch, right? That happened to us, too. It’s annoying, but there is a workaround that is pretty easy to do. Here’s how to force Wuthering Waves to launch on PC.

How to Fix Wuthering Waves Not Launching on the Epic Games Store

Here’s how you can launch Wuthering Waves on Epic Games:

Run Wuthering Waves Open the Task Manager Find “KRLauncherEpic in the Background Processes Tab Right-click on it and click “Open file location” Double-click on the “launcher” file

Until the root cause of this issue is fixed, this solution will make sure that you can enjoy Wuthering Waves without further trouble. Restarting your computer often works too, but the solution above is a much faster approach. Here’s a pro tip: create a shortcut for this folder so you can access it quickly if the issue happens again.

Wuthering Waves might be a fun game, but it is not without issues. Players have experienced many problems since it came out on the Epic Games store. For instance, many of us got stuck verifying files, we’ve all experienced the game’s sound stopping for no reason, and some are still dealing with the beep noise issue.

Additionally, some players feel a sudden lag when playing the game. Hopefully, these problems are just growing pains due to the game’s newness and sudden popularity. We believe that Kuro Games will address these issues as soon as they can.

Until then, we can only hope that Kuro Games will increase their staff to handle the game’s current popularity and work faster on addressing all these bugs. Despite these minor issues, the game is still enjoyable. Have you tried Havoc Rover yet? You absolutely should because that build is incredibly fun.

