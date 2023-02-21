Wild Hearts vs. Monster Hunter – All similarities and differences

Since its release, Wild Hearts has hit the perfect monster-hunting itch for many players. However, one thing that people have noticed is all its similarities with the other monster-hunting colossus, the titular Monster Hunter series itself. Let’s take a deeper look into both games and see just how similar– and how different– Wild Hearts and Monster Hunter can be.

All similarities between Wild Hearts and Monster Hunter

Craft and cook yourself

A huge part of both Wild Hearts and Monster Hunter is the ability to create weapons, tools, and cook food buffs to help you out during your hunts. Now, the way these two games go about this is very different, but nonetheless, effective crafting can make or break your hunting plans in either game.

Hunting gameplay

There’s a reason why many people, at first glance, can sometimes mistake Wild Hearts for Monster Hunter or vice-versa. The games have very similar UI systems and the gameplay of fighting a Kemono vs. a monster can be very similar. Whether you’re sneaking up on an Icetusk or a Great Jagras, you sneak through the brush before darting around the map to dodge attacks and get in hits of your own. So, if you’ve played a Monster Hunter game before, Wild Hearts should be easy to pick up.

A vast, lived-in world

Both Monster Hunter and Wild Hearts are games that try to make their semi-open worlds feel like lush, interactive experiences. They also both took inspiration from feudal Japan for their creatures, weapons, and armor. They may go about it in different ways, but it’s clear that all these dou breastplates and beasties of Japanese folklore help make these games look like they could be set in the same franchise.

All differences between Wild Hearts and Monster Hunter

The Karakuri

The most obvious difference between Monster Hunter and Wild Hearts is the Karakuri. This is an ancient technology hailing from Azuma’s past. You can craft weapons, transports, traps, and more using the Karakuri as a base material. The Karakuri is based on the “power of creation” which allows you to make helpful tools before a fight or in the heat of battle. So, instead of monster materials, that’s what a lot of Wild Hearts’ crafting is based on. Meanwhile, Monster Hunter doesn’t give its players the same kind of magical powers, save turning your bow into a lightning rod.

Interacting with Kemono

In Wild Hearts, you treat the creatures you hunt a lot differently than you do in Monster Hunter. Koei Tecmo approached their hunting game with a more respectful, peaceful vibe in mind, where hunters honor their hunts. Where Monster Hunter has you capturing and fighting monsters in a coliseum, doing what you want to them on a whim, Wild Hearts is very intentional with treating Kemono as equal members of its world.

Preparation

While both games are rooted in a bunch of crafting, the way they go about it is very different. Monster Hunter is all about pre-hunt prep like eating full meals and concocting the perfect consumables and traps. Wild Hearts much prefers doing things in the heat of battle. For example, even though you cook food beforehand, instead of eating a grand meal, you snack a little bit on the go to buff yourself. The same goes for improvising new tools mid-fight. Monster Hunter prepares you to be a tactician, but Wild Hearts encourages adaptability.