Will Baldur’s Gate 3 be coming to Xbox consoles? Answered

The release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is rapidly approaching, yet it’s currently lacking a date on Xbox One or the Xbox Series X/S systems. Does this mean that Larian Studios is skipping Microsoft’s machines in response to a big payday from Sony or is this all some ploy, and there will be a big Baldur’s Gate 3 day one Game Pass announcement in the future?

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox Series X/S systems?

It was recently confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PS5 on the same day it launches on PC and Mac. Xbox owners started to inundate Larian Studios with questions regarding an Xbox port, and an official statement was made on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit. According to Larian Studios, an Xbox port of Baldur’s Gate 3 is being worked on, but it’s facing technical issues, especially with its split-screen mode, so there’s no word on when or if it will be released.

This announcement immediately led to speculation that the Xbox Series S was holding Baldur’s Gate 3 back, as there’s no reason why the game shouldn’t run on the Xbox Series X if it’s running on PS5. Larian has yet to confirm if the Xbox Series S is too weak to run the game, but notably, Baldur’s Gate 3 is skipping the PS4, which still has a considerable user base, adding credence to the idea the hardware is the issue.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to launch on August 31, but the language used by Larian Studios suggests that it won’t have an Xbox launch on day one. There is still hope that the problems will be ironed out and that it will launch alongside the PC and home computer versions, but Baldur’s Gate 3 has been delayed by several years at this point, and the Xbox port might not be a priority, not when the team is this close to the finishing line.