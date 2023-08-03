Baldur’s Gate 3: Will There Be Romance Options?

Your primary goal in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to survive and make it through the campaign with every limb intact. However, your character will recruit several companions to join their party, and these are characters with unique goals and interests.

Like many RPGs before it, these characters might start to contain sparks with your character, and their attitudes might have it so they can become more than simply friends. Are there going to be romance options in Baldur’s Gate 3?

How Romance Options Work in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since the Early Access release of Baldur’s Gate 3, the team at Larian Studios has confirmed that romance options are going to be a thing. The team has shared that these are going to be large, heavy relationships that players can build with their companions, and they’re going to have the chance to weave them throughout the entire campaign.

How romance works, all comes down to your character and how they interact with the companions they meet in Baldur’s Gate 3. The higher an approval rating with a character, the easier it is to begin a romance option, as long as you make the correct decisions. Even with a high approval rating, I imagine your character could slip up and make the incorrect choice, especially if it doesn’t align with a character’s interests in how they see the world.

Small inklings of romance are shown in the first few hours of Baldur’s Gate 3. This can happen on your way to Moonrise Tower, especially if you’ve finished your story involving the Druids, the tieflings, and the goblins. However, these are tiny seedlings, and a more thorough romance can be shown later, akin to the now infamous scene of the character, Astarion, sleeping with druid Halsin while he’s in his bear form.

So yes, romance will blossom between your Baldur’s Gate 3 characters. You can pick who you’d like to be with initially and unravel the mysteries of developing that relationship throughout the campaign. With such high replayability, feel free to explore romance with all available party members through each campaign.