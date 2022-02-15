Destiny 2 is a massive first-person shooter that made its way over to the Xbox Game Pass several months, giving subscribers the chance to check out this intense story with their Guardian. Everyone is excited for the next chapter in the upcoming game, The Witch Queen, a story expansion focusing on Savathûn and her Hive Knights that have access to the Light, making them unkillable. It’s important to note that The Witch Queen is an expansion pack. Will Destiny 2: The Witch Queen be on Game Pass?

While the base game for Destiny 2 is available on Xbox Game Pass, The Witch Queen expansion will not be offered in this exact format when it launches. It’s a paid expansion that you can purchase for your Xbox or PC Game Pass, but it will not be included in the subscription itself. Instead, you will have to buy it separately from the base game, and this goes for all other Destiny 2 players who want to jump into The Witch Queen when it launches on February 22.

The expansions are significant for Destiny 2 as they prove to be critical story moments that happen within the game, typically taking a drastic narrative shift from what’s been happening. An expansion releases far less frequently than the Seasons do, so we highly recommend jumping into the game as soon as possible. You can grab The Witch Queen expansion for your Xbox or PC version before it comes out, but don’t expect to see it offered alongside the Game Pass subscription.