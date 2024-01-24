Recommended Videos

With its deep crafting mechanics and incredibly dangerous world for players to survive in, Enshrouded is set to be one of the biggest games in its genre. As fans flock to the Steam early access version, console players, especially those on PS5, are wondering when they’ll get a chance to play the release.

The world of Enshrouded is a dangerous place filled with a fog that threatens to kill everything living near it. Players are born into one of the last pockets of survivors and must go on a journey to help bring the world back from the brink of total annihilation. The sheer complexity of the game makes it massively appealing to fans of all survival crafting games, from Minecraft and LEGO Fortnite to Green Hell. Given its popularity, fans are wondering if Enshrouded will release on PS5 or not in the future.

Will Enshrouded Release on PS5?

Yes, developer Keen Games has indicated that it will release Enshrouded on both Xbox and PS5 when it leaves early access on PC. There’s no telling when this will happen because early access can last longer than initially planned, but a good guess would be at some point in 2025.

Yes, pc only for Early Access, then Playstation 5 and Xbox X|S for the full release! — Keen Games ➡️ Enshrouded out NOW! (@KeenGamesStudio) May 4, 2023

The reason Enshrouded wasn’t released at the same time as the Steam early access version is that Sony doesn’t allow early access games on its platform. We suspect that there were also too many bugs and points where the game needed to be optimized for it to be in a state that would run well. It’s much better to wait for a version of the game that’s been tested and designed for the PS5 to release in the future.

Will There be PC & PS5 Crossplay in Enshrouded?

At the time of writing, it’s unknown if there will ever be crossplay between PS5 and PC in Enshrouded. Considering the game is a survival crafting title that’s only improved by the company of other players, we suspect that crossplay will be one element the developer will try to release alongside the PS5 version when it eventually comes out.

Will Enshrouded Come to PlayStation Plus?

At the time of writing, it’s impossible to say if Enshrouded will ever come to PlayStation Plus. The most likely scenario is that the game will be available as one of the free games with PlayStation Plus when the full release of the PC version launches.

We’ve seen this before with other early access games in the past. However, developer KeenToast hasn’t mentioned anything about the game coming to the premium subscription service. If it does, it will be announced closer to the time, and we’ll update this section of this article as soon as news develops.