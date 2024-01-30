Enshrouded Skill Tree: How to Make Different Character Builds

Recommended Videos

Choose your style of gameplay with the variety of roles available through the skill tree in Enshrouded. Overpower enemies with unrivaled strength, outsmart them with a touch of magic, or create a party with each player assigned one of the classic RPG roles.

Enshrouded has a unique aspect for a survival game with the character skill tree available in the game. This skill tree offers multiple options for gameplay and character builds anywhere from creating a barbarian to a mage healer. The skill tree has twelve different classes to choose from all organized into three different sections separated by color, red, blue, and green. Each branch leads to a specific class but with the skill tree set up, players will be able to have a bit more freedom with how the skills are chosen.

Choosing & Building a Class on the Skill Tree in Enshrouded

The red classes on the skill tree in Enshrouded are the Warrior, Barbarian, Tank, and Athlete. The blue classes are Battlemage, Healer, Wizard, and Trickster. The green classes are Survivor, Beastmaster, Ranger, and Assassin. Each section is made based on whether the class is a DPS, a non-magic support, or a magic support. If a player should choose one of the classes that do not stress the use of magic, it does not mean they will be unable to use magic but that the skills will not enhance their magic use. All classes will be able to use magic.

There aren’t too many choices to make when building up a specific class on the skill tree. Once the player decides on a role, they can follow the tree to assign the skills for that particular role until they reach the end. The more complicated aspect of building characters is mixing different skills from different classes.

Combining Classes in Enshrouded

The shape of the skill tree is circular, giving the different branches plenty of overlap, creating a spectrum of variety within the game. Tanks, due to where they are placed on the Skill Tree, share a few skills with battle mages like the Evasion Attack skill that allows players to deal more weapon damage after evading an attack. Players will be able to build a character similar to that of a paladin just without the sworn oath to a god.

The same can be said for both the Assassin and Trickster classes as well as the Survivor and Athlete classes. Both of these pairs share skills that players can unlock to create a blend of the two, making them ideal complementary classes.

If players want to experiment, they can choose any two or more classes not next to each other to make interesting combinations. Building a Tank will give players more HP and a higher defense. The Trickster will be able to use the Counterstrike skill, giving players a 20% chance to reflect 50% of the damage taken back onto the attacker as fire damage. Since any class can use magic, this could be a great combination.

