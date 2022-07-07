Will NBA 2K23 be available for the Nintendo Switch?

In early July 2022, 2K Sports officially kicked off promotion for NBA 2K23, by releasing information on the game’s release date, cover athletes, as well as the special editions that will be available come September. Additionally, we also received word on which consoles that NBA 2K23 will be on come this fall. Last year, NBA 2K22 went live for both old and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC and the Nintendo Switch. Will that be the case for 2022, and will the Nintendo Switch receive a version of NBA 2K23? Let’s go over what we know so far.

Is NBA 2K23 coming to Nintendo Switch?

The short answer is that 2K will indeed release a Nintendo Switch version of NBA 2K23. However, this version will look quite similar to the one that released last year, with NBA 2K22.

That’s because the Nintendo Switch version of NBA 2K23 will not use the current-generation engine that has been and will be a part of the NBA 2K series for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Additionally, pre-order descriptions indicate that the cruise ship that was the setting for The Neighborhood will be coming back for NBA 2K23. Per Best Buy‘s description, NBA 2K23 users will be able to embark on a journey aboard a “spacious cruiseliner equipped with pristine courts, scenic views, and a boatload of rewards for you and your MyPLAYER to enjoy.”

Since the Nintendo Switch is a five-year-old console, it’s not much of a shock that the platform will not receive the same version that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, both of which were released in 2020, will get in September. However, it’s highly probable that the current-gen version of 2K23 will not be made available on a Nintendo platform until the eventual successor to the Nintendo Switch is released.