Will Omega Strikers be on consoles? Answered

From an ex-Riot Games developer comes the battle soccer wonder, Omega Strikers. Emulating Mario Strikers, you can choose from a variety of colorful characters to punch and kick your way to the goalposts. You will fall in love with the different characters and their fun move-sets. So, as the game grows in popularity, where can you play out your combat football dreams? And will consoles be next?

What platforms in Omega Strikers on?

Currently, Odyssey Interactive launched Omega Strikers on PC and (sort of) on mobile. In both cases, the game is free-to-play and easy to run across both platforms. You can find it through Steam, and play it on mobile by using gaming streamers like GeForce Now. Omega Strikers should have an official mobile app by the end of 2022.

Omega Strikers has been popular across formats because its competitors (Mario Strikers, Rocket League) are not free-to-play. As of September 26th, there are more than 10,000 concurrent players.

When will Omega Strikers be on consoles?

Omega Strikers isn’t currently on console platforms, but the developers have plans to make the game compatible with both PlayStation and Xbox. As the developers are particularly passionate about letting all types of gamers play their game, they don’t want to limit the number of ways their fans can play. Given the developers’ current timetable, Omega Strikers should be playable on consoles sometime in 2023. Until then, you’ll have to enjoy PC and mobile avenues.

Something of interest to note is the fact that, unlike other multi-platform competitive games, the ranked ladder for Omega Strikers will not be separated by platform. The plan is to have all PC, mobile, and console players will be competing against one another. So, even if you play on PC and your friend plays on Xbox, you will still be ranking up against each other on the competitive charts.

On PC, Omega Strikers’ ranked gameplay is already open for players to battle and compete.