Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be Game Freak’s approach to a sandbox RPG game set in the Pokémon universe. You’ll be able to wander the massive landscape, attempting to capture, train, and battle other Pokémon you encounter on your travels. However, a big question cropping up surrounds multiplayer. Does Pokémon Legends: Arceus have multiplayer, and how will it work?

Even with the multiple starter evolution leaks, the supposed legendary forms for Palkia and Dialga leaks, and numerous others, we don’t have too many details about how multiplayer will work in Pokémon legends.

However, given how combat appears to work in the game, it’s vastly different from the traditional Pokémon experience. You’ll be battling in the overworld against opposing Pokémon, swapping between an Agile and Strong style of combat, increasing your moves’ speed or damage based on what form you use. Because of how substantially different the gameplay is, likely, multiplayer battles will not be the focus for Pokémon Legends.

While combat might not appear, there could be trading posts appearing in the game that you can use to swap Pokémon with friends. These details were shared on the official Pokémon story page, directly informing you that trading posts you find in Jubilife Village allows you to trade your Pokémon to other trainers. This will likely be the only way for you to exchange Pokémon with others, potentially evolving any with these requirements.

Image via The Pokémon Company’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus website

The trading aspect seems to be only the confirmed multiplayer aspect of Pokémon that’s been carried over from the original games.