The best graphics settings for the Dead Space Remake

The Dead Space remake is a visual tour de force, despite the original game’s release in 2008. Ea and Motive Studios has rebuilt the cult classic with the powerful and vaunted Frostbite engine. The visual fidelity of the USG Ishimura and Isaac Clarke’s technology and the horrors inside have never looked better. Dead Space has a full suite of PC graphic options, including Nvidias DLSS and AMDs FSR technology. This guide explains the best graphical settings for the Dead Space remake.

Dead Space remake on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X features two graphic modes. Quality is 4K resolution with ray-tracing, or Performance, at 1440p resolution and no ray tracing. PC has an assortment of the expected features to adjust and fiddle with. This list of settings will provide you with the best mix of visual fidelity and framerate. Keep in mind this list can be adjusted lower or higher based on how close your PC matches the official recommended PC specs. The game compiles shaders when you first boot it up, preventing vast amounts of shader stutter.

Display mode: Fullscreen or Borderless.

Motion Blur: Off.

Frame rate limit: Based on your monitor refresh rate.

V-sync: Off, unless you experience screen tearing.

Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS / AMD FSR based on your graphics card.

DLSS /FSR mode: Balanced.

Lighting quality: High.

Shadow quality: Ultra.

Reflection quality: High.

Volumetric resolution: High.

Ambient Occlusion: On.

Depth of field quality: High

Film grain: Your preference.

These settings give you the best balance of graphics, framerate, and special effects that bring Dead Space screaming onto modern platforms. Ensure your video card drivers are up to date before booting up the game for the first time.