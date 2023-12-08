Will There Be LEGO Fortnite Sets or Real Minifigures?

LEGO Fortnite allows players to immerse themselves in a fantastical LEGO-inspired world filled with a combination of original Fortnite characters. While the digital copies are fine, players really want to get their hands on LEGO Fortnite Sets and Minifigures if they’re ever going to be released.

There are LEGO collaborations with dozens of major franchises and brands. From Lord of the Rings and Marvel to McDonald’s and now Fortnite. However, the only version of LEGO Fortnite initially advertised was the digital game set in Epic Games’ hit battle royale title. However, fans are desperate to know if they’ll ever be able to hold LEGO Fortnite Sets and Minifigures in their hands.

Will There be LEGO Fortnite Minifigures?

YES! Spotted while I was at the Lego Store in NYC



– Starting January 31 2024, at select Lego Stores with the Minifigure Factory



– You will be able to customize your Lego minifigure with OFFICIAL Fortnite designs! pic.twitter.com/p3ZBRaJiCk — Unusual (@ItsUnusuaI) December 7, 2023

Yes, there will be LEGO Fortnite Minifigures, and they’ll be available until January, 31, 2024. Twitter Unusual was one of the first people to post about these products. They’ll be available to purchase by anyone who visits certain stores in person before the aforementioned date when the Minifigures will disappear.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a list of which specific stores LEGO Fortnite Minifigures are available at. There’s not even a mention of the promotion on the official LEGO website. However, we suspect they’ll only be available at major LEGO stores, such as the Leicester Square LEGO Shop in London, UK.

When details of which stores will be stocking these Minifigures have been released, we’ll update this article with their locations.

Will There be LEGO Fortnite Sets?

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if there will ever be a line of official LEGO Fortnite Sets. There’s no mention of these Sets on the LEGO website, and there’s been no marketing that suggests they’re on the way. If they were, we’d expect to have seen them around the release of LEGO Fortnite due to its proximity to the holiday period.

With the release of a game as big as LEGO Fortnite, we would have expected to see dedicated LEGO Fortnite Sets ready at launch. Since they weren’t, we believe Epic Games and LEGO were waiting to see what the reaction to the game was before doubling down on the products and producing anything that might end up as dead stock in a warehouse somewhere. We adore LEGO Fortnite and can safely say we’d buy at least one of every Set if they’re ever released.