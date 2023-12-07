LEGO Fortnite is a surprisingly in-depth survival crafting game that throws players in at the deep end, requiring them to build a village and start to farm resources to help them progress further and further. A key component in villages is Planks, but it’s unclear how to get them.

Planks are one of the resources players will need most in LEGO Fortnite. They form the base of every village and facility upgrade players will want to make as their tiny village grows into something spectacular. However, even with the guided building tutorial, it’s not entirely clear how to get them. Luckily, there’s an easy way to quickly get Planks early that all players can exploit.

How Do You Get Planks in LEGO Fortnite?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Planks in LEGO Fortnite, players must first build a Lumber Mill using eight Wood and fifteen Granite. Once they’ve built the Lumber Mill, players can deposit Wood and it will automatically be refined into Planks over time. It takes roughly five seconds to refine one Wood into one Plank.

The Lumber Mill is unlocked early on in LEGO Fortnite. It’s one of the new structures players can craft after building their first Crafting Bench. It’s not too pricey, and players can find the resources needed to build it scattered around their world without cutting down any trees or mining any rocks.

It took us an unreasonably long time to figure out how to get Planks in LEGO Fortnite. We’d met all the requirements to upgrade our village but couldn’t do so without them. We built other structures and increased our population with two new villagers, but we still couldn’t see how to get Planks.

How to Farm Planks in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

To farm Planks in LEGO Fortnite, players can assign the Lumber Mill as a job to one of their villagers. Once players have recruited a villager, it’s possible to speak to the villager again and discuss Resource Jobs. As long as the player has a Lumber Mill, they can assign a villager to that machinery to have them produce Planks every day. To claim the Planks, players only need to speak to the villagers and ask about their jobs.

Players can optimize their Plank farming by building more Lumber Mills and recruiting more villagers to run them. This can take up quite a bit of space, so it’s a good idea to plan ahead, with many beds, and position the Lumber Mills out of the way where villagers can reach them, but they won’t impact future structures. Since players won’t be using them much, it doesn’t matter if they’re inconvenient because that’s only a problem for their villagers.