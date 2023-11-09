Will World of Warcraft Come to Xbox Consoles?

World of Warcraft continues to be a massively popular game, even with its 20th anniversary approaching, and the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard has gotten players asking the age-old question about the seasoned MMO: Will World of Warcraft be coming to Xbox Consoles in the future?

Could We See World of Warcraft Playable on Xbox Consoles in the Future?

Put simply, there is no confirmation that World of Warcraft will be making its way to Xbox consoles anytime soon. However, that doesn’t mean the teams over at Blizzard aren’t talking or thinking about it.

In a recent interview at Blizzcon 2023, WoW’s vice president and executive producer Holly Longdale spoke to GamesRadar about all things WoW, including the possibility of the game making its way to consoles, and Longdale made clear that the team “talk about it all the time.” She also jokingly said, “We are Microsoft now,” and discussed the likelihood of the MMO coming to Xbox.

Longdale stressed that the teams have only had limited interactions with Xbox as of yet, and stated that they “haven’t actually had a conversation yet” regarding a console or Game Pass release. She further said the team is focused on the recently announcement Worldsoul Saga storyline coming in the next three expansions. Still, Longdale feels they are “pretty well positioned, which is kind of why we talk about it,” regarding the subject. That said, they also stated it may be a different answer depending on who you ask, that it is “a complicated question” and that for console users, “the approachability is likely going to be different.”

So, it’s not been confirmed or announced as of yet, but with Microsoft now owning the company and Blizzard seemingly having more freedom than in previous years, it could be a possibility over the next few years that WoW does make its way to console, much like its competition, Final Fantasy XIV and Elder Scrolls Online. However, for now, we will have to wait and see.