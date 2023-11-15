WoW Dragonflight System Requirements [Explained]

Despite World of Warcraft being released nearly 20 years ago, the system requirements needed to run the game on PC change with each expansion. For Dragonflight, a new set of recommended hardware specs was suggested to get the best performance to be able to play.

Games have recommended system requirements so that they can run without any framerate or performance struggles. This lets players know what hardware they should have in their PC’s so that they are prepared before jumping in and don’t run into any issues while playing. Blizzard has outlined the system requirements for WoW Dragonflight to let everyone know the minimum and recommended specs they should have to maintain a good experience.

Related: World of Warcraft: The War Within – Release Date, Preorders, and Trailers

World of Warcraft Dragonflight System Requirements

Image via Blizzard

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has minimum and recommended system requirements so that the game can run smoothly on PC. These specs change over time as WoW evolves and further updates are released. The minimum requirements are the absolute lowest hardware and software specs you should be running to play WoW, or the experience will be significantly hindered. This is why you should aim for the recommended requirements as you will have a smoother time playing.

For the recommended experience, Blizzard suggests you have a 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, DirectX 12 capable GPU with 8GB VRAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. Here are the full specs below.

Minimum Requirements

Operating System : Windows 7 64-bit (Service Pack 1)

: Windows 7 64-bit (Service Pack 1) Processor : 4 Cores, 3 GHz processor 4th Generation Intel AMD Ryzen Zen

: 4 Cores, 3 GHz processor Video Card : DirectX 12 capable, 3GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 900 series AMD GCN 4th gen Intel Ris Xe

: DirectX 12 capable, 3GB GPU Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Storage: 128GB available space – Solid State Drive (SSD)

Recommended Requirements

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : 6 Cores, 3.5 GHz processor 8th Generation Intel AMD Ryzen Zen 2

: 6 Cores, 3.5 GHz processor Video Card : DirectX 12 capable, 8GB GPU Nvidia RTX AMD RDNA 2 Intel Arch 7

: DirectX 12 capable, 8GB GPU Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Storage: 128GB available space – Solid State Drive (SSD)

Related: Everything We Know About World of Warcraft’s Worldsoul Saga Expansions

Blizzard has a full list of video cards that World of Warcraft supports. You can use this list to see if your video card is supported by the game. If you have a card that is not on the supported list then you may run into performance issues when trying to play.