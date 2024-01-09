WoW Season of Discovery: Gold Farming Guide (All Tips & Tricks)

If there is one thing players love in World of Warcraft, aside from the questing and loot, it is having large pockets full of Gold. Whether it is to learn new spells or purchase gear and items, Gold makes the world of Azeroth go round, and you’ll need a good amount of it as you progress through the game and Season of Discovery.

To help you make some extra money as you play, we’ve put together this guide with some gold farming tips and tricks that we hope will give you the knowledge and help you need to make money in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery.

Related: Best Addons for WoW Classic: Season of Discovery

Quests

image by Gamepur

Questing is the primary way you level up in WoW, and after hitting max level, it can be tempting to slow down and neglect this area of the game in favor of other methods. In truth, this can be one of the easier ways to earn Gold since, at the max level, quests will reward more money to compensate for the lack of experience you’ll earn.

This is also the case for Season of Discovery, even with the lower-level cap, which means you can likely get a decent amount of Gold even at these lower levels. However, the trade-off is that you might have fewer quests available when the next phase rolls around, so it’s quite a balancing act.

To make the most of this method, we recommend you use the current Dungeons to get some EXP and a level or two and hit the max level (currently 25) with a good chunk of quests in your log. From there, complete as many as possible and leave any that will take you through to the next areas found in phase 2. That way, you can maximize your gold earning but set yourself up for the next phase of Season of Discovery with a good number of quests off the bat. You could even complete some of these but not hand them in, so you will have EXP just waiting for you in phase 2.

Professions

image by Gamepur

The tried and true method for earning money is WoW has been professions, which is especially true in Classic. Season of Discovery is no exception; only this time what is considered valuable has shifted because of the level cap. Simple green items you craft could now be highly sought after best in slot (BiS) or lower level materials have seen a jump in price due to their new importance. The point is that professions have always been money makers, and it’s worth using that to your advantage.

Professions like Tailoring, Blacksmithing, and Leatherworking are good for making armor that players will be looking for since some will have stats and fill slots that might otherwise be hard to with the current phase. Also, high-capacity bags are very sought-after items since they are rather sparse in the lower level, so these can also be a good option. Beyond these, Enchanting has high value, either through the material needed or the enchantments themselves, as is Alchemy, especially considering players always want potions and Elixirs for raiding.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your best bet is to check your World of Warcraft server’s auction house and see what’s in high demand and work towards crafting, selling, and offering your services to players to fill that gap. Additionally, using websites and resources like wow-professions.com and Routes are great for finding the best routes to farm materials, making the whole process a little easier if you are in need of or plan to sell them for profit. Additionally, add-ons like GatherMate 2 can be great for finding and tracking materials, or if you want to dive deep, TradeSkillMaster is your best bet. However, this can be confusing at first, so don’t feel bad if you decide to use it later.

Auction House

Screenshot by Gamepur

Having professions in WoW is all well and good, but it’s the Auction House where you will be selling and grinding to make your money. In fact, a good chunk of your time will be spent checking and working this feature to maximize your Gold.

When it comes to the Auction House, there is no set method or way to use when it comes to money-making, simply due to the ever-evolving nature of the market. Items will fall in and out of favor; certain professions will be more lucrative than others, it’s a constant learning expereince. With that said, it is the best way to make money, and we can give a few tips to help you use this system to your advantage.

Related: WoW Classic: Season of Discovery – All Class Roles (Phase 1)

Finding your areas is a good move since having one, maybe two corners of the market you can own and profit from is more effective. Usually, these will be professions, and depending on which ones you choose, there will be different amounts of work and time needed to make the most of it. Put simply, the more complex the profession or tasks, such as Enchanting, the more work it will be, but have major profits due to players being unwilling to commit the time to the more demanding professions.

Additionally, you can use the classic buy low, steel high method, which can be especially good during WoW events or for materials needed for in-demand items or specific quests, such as class quests. Of course, you’ll want to find lower investment areas to maximize profit and make this a worthwhile method. Add-ons like Auctioneer can make this a smoother experience and are well worth downloading.

Item and Dungeon Farming

Image via Blizzard

With Season of Discovery, new items like Dark Iron Ordinance or Madwolf Bracers have been added to the game players require to unlock certain Runes, or help craft a few new recipes. Naturally, this means they are highly sought after but can be rather tricky to get due to their drop rates and the enemies being higher-level elites. Because of this, not everyone can do or is willing to grind for these items, but if you can grab a friend or two and grind them out yourself, throwing these in the Auction House can be a major money maker.

In that same vein, farming dungeons can prove to be pretty lucrative, especially some higher-level ones that are just out of reach during phase 1. Farming the early mobs for their bind-on-equip items, materials, and recipes or offering to aid some World of Warcraft players for a little gold can be ways to earn some extra cash. It might not be the best option, but it’s one nonetheless.