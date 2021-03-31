Xbox Cloud Gaming adds 16 backward compatible games for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate continues to be one of the best deals in gaming. Already, you’re getting tons of current-gen games added to the service each month, but now Microsoft is tossing in a new wrinkle. Using the cloud gaming arm of its service, the company is now adding the ability to stream select original Xbox and Xbox 360 games right on your Android device.

The initial slate of games features several of the heavy-hitters you’d expect. That said, there are a few surprising inclusions like the Xbox 360 arcade game Jetpac Refuelled. Speaking of Jetpac, that game and both of the Viva Pinata games have had touch controls enabled, which should make some mobile gamers happy. Here’s the full list of games that are available now:

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: TIP

All told, it’s a solid starting lineup from Xbox. We’re getting some of the bigger first-party games from those eras alongside a few big games from Bethesda, the company’s latest acquisition. We’d love to see them add even more games from the Xbox 360 arcade lineup as those would seem to fit the mobile platform more than massive RPGs like Morrowind. Either way, this is an exciting update for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Microsoft continues to illustrate that they’re committed to making the service the best one on the market.

The Backward Compatibility program is heading to the cloud, starting with a collection of classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games. Details here: https://t.co/Ouxhr6ujSL — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) March 31, 2021

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.