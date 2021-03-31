Xbox Cloud Gaming adds 16 backward compatible games for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers
What’s old is new again on the cloud.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate continues to be one of the best deals in gaming. Already, you’re getting tons of current-gen games added to the service each month, but now Microsoft is tossing in a new wrinkle. Using the cloud gaming arm of its service, the company is now adding the ability to stream select original Xbox and Xbox 360 games right on your Android device.
The initial slate of games features several of the heavy-hitters you’d expect. That said, there are a few surprising inclusions like the Xbox 360 arcade game Jetpac Refuelled. Speaking of Jetpac, that game and both of the Viva Pinata games have had touch controls enabled, which should make some mobile gamers happy. Here’s the full list of games that are available now:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Double Dragon Neon
- Fable II
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Kameo
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: TIP
All told, it’s a solid starting lineup from Xbox. We’re getting some of the bigger first-party games from those eras alongside a few big games from Bethesda, the company’s latest acquisition. We’d love to see them add even more games from the Xbox 360 arcade lineup as those would seem to fit the mobile platform more than massive RPGs like Morrowind. Either way, this is an exciting update for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Microsoft continues to illustrate that they’re committed to making the service the best one on the market.
