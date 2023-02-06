The upcoming Fable reboot is in a playable state, implies a producer’s LinkedIn profile

Since its reveal in 2020, fans of the Fable franchise have been eagerly waiting for any new details or rumors about the franchise’s new (and hopefully improved) reboot. But since the initial announcement, there has been radio silence from Microsoft and Playground games, and fans are naturally getting restless. However, we may finally have a good idea of how the game is progressing thanks to a producer’s Linkedin profile,

Related: Pikmin 4 release date potentially listed early by retailer, could be landing May 2023

The producer in question is Vijay Gill, who is handling the Fable reboot at Playground games. For those unfamiliar, Playground games are responsible for the Forza series. In his profile, he details his role at Playground games with one particular bit of information standing out, stating that he is “preparing and facilitating regular game playthroughs and build reviews with key stakeholders.” With this information, we can assume that the game has reached a playable state and can be played, which is a significant milestone in development. With that said, we are likely a ways off from seeing the final product, as the game likely has plenty more development to add content and refine the experience.

It’s reassuring to know that by all appearances, Fable is progressing well, especially given the rumors and speculation surrounding the game’s development over the last few years. It was rumored that development had been halted and restarted due to issues with the game’s quality, some going as far as to say it was “unplayable.” Then there were rumors about a complete engine change from Playground game’s in-house Forzatech Engine to Unreal Engine, but these were proven untrue.

Related: Apex Legends’ next season won’t bring a new Legend, but shocking changes are coming to modes and classes

For now, it’s still a case of wait-and-see, but hopefully, this new information is a good indication that we may finally hear some news on Fable in the future. Perhaps at Xbox’s summer showcase? When the game does eventually release, it will be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms.