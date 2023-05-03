Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct: When and Where to Watch

With no E3 happening this year, developers and publishers are taking it upon themselves to host their own showcases. Xbox has recently revealed the details of its big summer showcase, which will include a look at first and third-party titles coming to PC, Xbox, and Game Pass in the future. On top of that, there will be an extensive look at Bethesda’s upcoming game Starfield directly after the showcase that will likely be the biggest showcase of the game so far.

If you are interested in tuning into the streams, you might be wondering how, where, and when you can watch the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct live streams. To help you out, we’ve put together this guide with all the details you’ll need to know about the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct.

Related: When is the release date of Starfield?

When and Where can you watch the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct?

Image via Bethesda Softworks

The Xbox Showcases and Starfield Direct will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. There is currently no official runtime for the events, but we can make an educated guess given the previous live streams, and expect it will be around an hour long for each showcase. The live streams will be available to watch on Xbox’s official Youtube, Twitch, and Facebook channels.

In the Xbox Wire blog post, the publisher promised there will be “new surprises and first-looks” from the company’s internal studios and many of its third-party partners. No specific games are mentioned, but this could include some announced projects like the Fable reboot, Senua’s Sage: Hellblade 2, The Outer Worlds 2, and the new Forza Motorsport to name a few. They also stated that the showcase will focus on games across PC, Xbox, and Game Pass.

Spoiler Alert: we'll be talking about games ​

​​

Tune into the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct on Sunday, June 11 @ 10am PT: https://t.co/3mhkAsswII | #Starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/4uFHPmqLyK — Xbox (@Xbox) May 3, 2023

Following directly after the Xbox Showcase, Bethesda will be live streaming a Starfield Direct, which is set to include a ton more information about the upcoming sci-fi game from the studio. This will include new gameplay, developer interviews, behinds the scenes looks at the game, and more.

Like last year, there will also be an Xbox Games Showcase Extended follow-up stream on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST, which will have in-depth interviews and updates focused on the games that will be shown during the showcase.

Related: Redfall’s Reddit Filled With Complaints Over Bugs & Technical Issues

This will likely be Microsofts biggest showcase of the year given its proximity to when E3 would usually be happening if it wasn’t canceled this year. Regardless of what’s shown, it’s likely that fans are excited to see what new games and updates the publisher has in store and to get their most in-depth look at Starfield before it releases on September 6 this year.