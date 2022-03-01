Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Prank-Kids deck build (2022)

One of the more popular decks that can be found in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel metagame is Prank-Kids. Prank-Kids Monsters, by and large, are pretty affordable. And, the deck needs very few SR and UR cards that can’t be used in other decks. So, what should a Prank-Kids deck look like? Let’s take a look.

Monsters

The Main Deck Monsters provide protection, as well as set up the board for more complex summons. Here’s a look the Monsters needed for the Main Deck:

(x3) Maxx “C” – Handtrap that adds draw power, as one card can be added to hand per Special Summon during turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field, especially if going second.

– Handtrap that adds draw power, as one card can be added to hand per Special Summon during turn it was activated. Very helpful in also dissuading opposing players from swarming the field, especially if going second. (x3) Ash Blossom and Joyous Spring – Versaitile handtrap that shuts down various effects that can either Special Summon or add cards from Main Deck.

– Versaitile handtrap that shuts down various effects that can either Special Summon or add cards from Main Deck. (x2) Nibiru, The Primal Being (optional) – Optional, but can be used to handle decks like Drytron and Tri-Brigade, which swarm the field.

(optional) – Optional, but can be used to handle decks like Drytron and Tri-Brigade, which swarm the field. (x3) Prank-Kids Lampsies – When used for a Fusion or Link Summon, it inflicts 500 LP of damage to opponent and allows for Special Summon of different Prank-Kids Monster.

– When used for a Fusion or Link Summon, it inflicts 500 LP of damage to opponent and allows for Special Summon of different Prank-Kids Monster. (x3) Prank-Kids Dropsies – When used for a Fusion or Link Summon, holder gains 1000 LP and allows for Special Summon of different Prank-Kids Monster.

– When used for a Fusion or Link Summon, holder gains 1000 LP and allows for Special Summon of different Prank-Kids Monster. (x3) Prank-Kids Fansies – When used for a Fusion or Link Summon, allows holder to send one Prank-Kids card to GY and allows for Special Summon of different Prank-Kids Monster.

– When used for a Fusion or Link Summon, allows holder to send one Prank-Kids card to GY and allows for Special Summon of different Prank-Kids Monster. (x3) Prank-Kids Rocksies – When used for a Fusion or Link Summon, allows holder to draw card at cost of banishing one from hand, and allows for Special Summon of different Prank-Kids Monster.

– When used for a Fusion or Link Summon, allows holder to draw card at cost of banishing one from hand, and allows for Special Summon of different Prank-Kids Monster. (x3) Thunder Dragon (optional) – Should only be used if Thunder Dragon Colossus is in Extra Deck.

(optional) – Should only be used if Thunder Dragon Colossus is in Extra Deck. (x2-x3) Parallel eXceed (optional) – Optional card that can be Special Summoned when a Link Summon occurs. Can help with adding extra Link Material for cards like Knightmare Unicorn or Accesscode Talker.

Ideally, you’ll want to start with either Lampsies or Dropsies and Normal Summon it. However, a Fansies or Rocksies will still do the job. From here, Link Summon Meow-Meow-Mu and Special Summon Fansies. Then, bring out Dodo-Doodle-Doo and dump a Prank-Kids Pandemonium (if you don’t have it in hand) with Fansies. From here, search for Pranks or Place (if you already have Pranks) and bring out either Lampsies or Dropsies, but make sure to bring out the one that wasn’t Normal Summoned earlier.

Then, set up for Prank-Kids Battle Butler by Tributing Dodo-Doodle-Doo, and getting a Prank-Kids Monster needed for BB, plus Pandemonium. Attempt to summon Bow-Wow-Bark, and that will allow you to add the remaining pieces needed to Battle Butler, during the opponent’s turn.

Spells

Now for the Spells:

(x3) Prank-Kids Place – Key Field Spell. Searches for Prank-Kids Monster upon activation, and has two additional effects. All Monsters you control gain 500 ATK when a Fusion Summon is brought out, while all opponents’ Monsters lose 500 ATK when a Link Summon occurs.

– Key Field Spell. Searches for Prank-Kids Monster upon activation, and has two additional effects. All Monsters you control gain 500 ATK when a Fusion Summon is brought out, while all opponents’ Monsters lose 500 ATK when a Link Summon occurs. (x3) Prank-Kids Pandemonium – Quick-Play Spell that can Fusion Summon Monster in either player’s Main Phase. Used to bring out either Rocket Ride, Weather Washer, or Battle Butler.

– Quick-Play Spell that can Fusion Summon Monster in either player’s Main Phase. Used to bring out either Rocket Ride, Weather Washer, or Battle Butler. (x2-x3) Prank-Kids Pranks – Can shuffle Fusion and/or Link Summoned Monsters in GY, and add draw power. Also can add a Prank-Kids Token on field, which can set up Link Summon.

– Can shuffle Fusion and/or Link Summoned Monsters in GY, and add draw power. Also can add a Prank-Kids Token on field, which can set up Link Summon. (x2) Called by the Grave – Banishes Monster from opponent’s GY and negates its effects. Mainly used to negate handtraps.

– Banishes Monster from opponent’s GY and negates its effects. Mainly used to negate handtraps. (x1) Terraforming – Searches for Prank-Kids Place.

– Searches for Prank-Kids Place. (x1) Thunder Dragon Fusion – Spell Card that can bring out Battle Butler by using Prank-Kids Monsters from GY and/or banished.

– Spell Card that can bring out Battle Butler by using Prank-Kids Monsters from GY and/or banished. (x3) Pot of Prosperity (optional) – Not necessary, but can be used to add extra drawing power and help add another Prank-Kids Monster and/or Spell.

(optional) – Not necessary, but can be used to add extra drawing power and help add another Prank-Kids Monster and/or Spell. (x3) Crossout Designator (optional) – Not required, but very helpful. Can negate effects of Monsters that opponent and you have. Very helpful for negating staple handtraps.

(optional) – Not required, but very helpful. Can negate effects of Monsters that opponent and you have. Very helpful for negating staple handtraps. (x1-x2) Lightning Storm (optional) – Can be used in lieu of Harpie’s Feather Duster. Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from opponent’s side of field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate.

(optional) – Can be used in lieu of Harpie’s Feather Duster. Destroys Attack Position or Spell/Trap Cards from opponent’s side of field. Must possess no face-up cards to activate. (x1) Harpie’s Feather Duster (optional) – Staple Spell that destroys all Spells/Traps on opponent’s side on field.

(optional) – Staple Spell that destroys all Spells/Traps on opponent’s side on field. (x1) Monster Reborn (optional) – Optional staple Spell that brings a Prank-Kids /Monster back to field.

The Spells in this deck do a number of functions. The Prank-Kids Spell Cards add card advantage and help with the Fusion Summons. Called by the Grave and Crossout Designator, on the other hand, deal with Maxx “C” and Ash Blossom, both of whom can really ruin this deck’s opening plays.

Traps

Not many Traps are needed here, but if you’re looking for a few, here are some options:

(x3) Skill Drain (optional) – Not needed, but can be very helpful when Battle Butler is on field. Negates all Monster effects on field.

(optional) – Not needed, but can be very helpful when Battle Butler is on field. Negates all Monster effects on field. (x1) Prank-Kids Plan (optional) – Can be used to Link Summon with Prank-Kids Monsters on field, when activated.

One note on Skill Drain: it is wise to avoid using it until you need to activate Battle Butler. Activate Skill Drain, and then chain Butler’s effect, in order to wipe the field.

Extra Deck

And now on to the Extra Deck:

(x1-x2) Prank-Kids Rocket Ride – 2000 ATK Fusion Monster that can attack directly, and also be Tributed to bring back two other Prank-Kids out to field from GY.

– 2000 ATK Fusion Monster that can attack directly, and also be Tributed to bring back two other Prank-Kids out to field from GY. (x1-x2) Prank-Kids Battle Butler – 3000 ATK Fusion Monster that can be Tributed, and act as Raigeki to wipe opponent’s Monster cards on field. Can be Summoned through Pandemonium or Thunder Dragon Fusion.

– 3000 ATK Fusion Monster that can be Tributed, and act as Raigeki to wipe opponent’s Monster cards on field. Can be Summoned through Pandemonium or Thunder Dragon Fusion. (x1) Predaplant Verte Anaconda – Link 2 Monster that can be used for Thunder Dragon Fusion and Battle Butler.

– Link 2 Monster that can be used for Thunder Dragon Fusion and Battle Butler. (x2) Prank-Kids Bow-Wow-Bark – Link 2 Monster that can be Tributed in opponent’s turn to add two more Prank-Kids from GY to hand.

– Link 2 Monster that can be Tributed in opponent’s turn to add two more Prank-Kids from GY to hand. (x3) Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu – Key Link Monster that can protect a Prank-Kids Monster that needs to be Tributed (i.e. Battle Butler, Rip-Rollin-Roaster) to get its effect off during opponent’s turn.

– Key Link Monster that can protect a Prank-Kids Monster that needs to be Tributed (i.e. Battle Butler, Rip-Rollin-Roaster) to get its effect off during opponent’s turn. (x3) Prank-Kids Dodo-Doodle-Do – Searches for Prank-Kids Spell/Trap card upon summoned. Can tribute itself to add two Prank-Kids Monsters from GY to hand.

– Searches for Prank-Kids Spell/Trap card upon summoned. Can tribute itself to add two Prank-Kids Monsters from GY to hand. (x1) Knightmare Unicorn – Link 3 Monster that can target one card on field and shuffle it in deck.

– Link 3 Monster that can target one card on field and shuffle it in deck. (x1) Prank-Kids Rip-Rollin-Roaster – 3000 ATK, Link 4 Monster that can be Tributed and act as Harpie’s Feather Duster to wipe Spell/Traps cards on field.

– 3000 ATK, Link 4 Monster that can be Tributed and act as Harpie’s Feather Duster to wipe Spell/Traps cards on field. (x1) Accesscode Talker – Link 4 Monster that should be Special Summoned with Link 3 Monster, as it can raise Accesscode’s ATK to as high as 6300. Can also pop cards on opponent’s side of field.

– Link 4 Monster that should be Special Summoned with Link 3 Monster, as it can raise Accesscode’s ATK to as high as 6300. Can also pop cards on opponent’s side of field. (x1) Prank-Kids Weather Washer (optional) – Optional Fusion Prank-Kids Monster.

(optional) – Optional Fusion Prank-Kids Monster. (x1) Thunder Dragon Colossus (optional) – Can be used if Thunder Dragon is used. Can shut down opponent’s access to Main Deck.

For reference, all Prank-Kids Monsters in the Extra Deck require Prank-Kids Main Deck Monsters.

As mentioned in the descriptions, having a Meow-Meow-Mu is very important for Prank-Kids decks. It provides a way of protecting key cards, while also being able to pop cards on the field. On top of that, support cards like Dodo-Doodle-Doo, Rocket Ride, and Bow-Wow-Bark help make this deck even more powerful.

Prank-Kids are not a top tier deck, but can bring the heat. It can match up with those top decks thanks to swarming ability, and its Extra Deck Monsters that can do serious damage.