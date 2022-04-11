Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Synchro Festival event (April 2022) – How it works, Medals, and more

It’s time for another event in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The Master Duel Synchro Festival event, an exhibition event that will feature Tuners and Synchro Monsters, will begin on April 12. Much like the previous two events in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, users will be able to face off using re-configured, or new decks for the chance to receive Gems and other rewards. So, what will this event look like? Let’s take a look at the configuration of this event, plus the rewards and which decks you should keep an eye out for in the Synchro Festival.

How it works

Synchro Festival Exhibition matches yield Medals. Players will earn Medals just for completing duels, though Wins do award more Medals than Losses. Users who use their own decks and win will receive 500 Medals per victory, and 50 for each loss. Should you use one of the three loaner decks provided by Konami, those totals will be cut down. Medals will be important for the awards portion of this event.

Since this is a Synchro Festival, that means that the only cards that can be used in the Extra Deck are Synchro cards. This essentially limits the usage of Drytrons and other meta decks, especially those that don’t rely on Synchro Monsters. Additionally, popular cards like Eldlich the Golden Lord and Darklord Nurse Reficule, ones that are staple in decks that don’t need Synchro or Extra Deck Monsters, have also been banned for this event.

Rewards

Throughout the event, users will be able to unlock new rewards, based upon the number of cumulative Medals obtained during the event. Here’s a look at the rewards list:

50 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 100 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 500 Medals: 200 Gems

200 Gems 1000 Medals: 200 Gems

200 Gems 1500 Medals: 200 Gems

200 Gems 2000 Medals: 100 Gems

100 Gems 2500 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 3000 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 3500 Medals: 200 Gems

200 Gems 4000 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 4500 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 5000 Medals: 300 Gems

300 Gems 5500 Medals: Flower Gathering Mate Base

Flower Gathering Mate Base 6000 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 7000 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 8000 Medals: 300 Gems

300 Gems 9000 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 10000 Medals: 50 Gems

50 Gems 11000 Medals: 300 Gems

300 Gems 12000-21000 Medals: x2 Synchro Reward tickets for every 1000 Points awarded

x2 Synchro Reward tickets for every 1000 Points awarded 22000 Medals: Synchro Festival 2022 Title

The main reward layout looks a lot like the one from the N/R Festival from last month. The new additions to the list are a new Mate Base, and a special Title that can be added to your Master Duel profile. The title can be earned at 22,000 Medals earned.

Additionally, users can also complete a set of Missions for completing certain objectives throughout the Synchro Festival. Users can claim as much as 250 Gems each for Special Summoning 50 Monsters, Normal Summoning 50 Monsters, and destroying opponent’s Monsters in the exhibition. Duel 10 times in the event, and you’ll also receive a grand total of 250 Gems.

What will be the most popular decks?

Besides the loaner decks, expect to set a lot of Clear Wings and Virtual World. The latter has been a staple in the meta game since the inception of Master Duel, and outside of minor tweaks, it will still be able to utilize Ravenous Crocodragon Archethys, Vermillion Dragon Mech, and the ace Monster Virtual World Kyubi – Shenshen. Clear Wings can flood the board thanks to a wide array of different cards, including the very powerful Crystal Clear Wing Synchro Dragon. Crystal Clear Wing Synchro Dragon was just added to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, as part of the title’s last update.

Other decks that could make appearance include Speedroids, Junk, and even Blue-Eyes. Blue-Eyes will be able to make use of Vermillion Dragon Mech and Blue-Eyes Spirit Dragon, much like that archetype did in Duel Links.

This event will end on April 21.