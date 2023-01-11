Marvel Snap is making it easier for players to unlock newer cards with Series Drops

Marvel Snap has once again exhibited their commitment to continuous improvement by implementing a new mechanic called Series Drops. This newly introduced element essentially moves a specific set of cards into a lower tier, which allows players to acquire them in a much easier fashion.

The first collection of characters involved in Marvel Snap’s initial upcoming Series Drop includes popular units such as Black Panther, Shuri, and Bast, all of whom are moving from Series 5 to Series 4. Additionally, a number of Series 4 heroes will similarly be moving to a lower tier, with She-Hulk, Titania, and the Absorbing Man set to descend to Series 3.

Based on the official developer blog post, cards that drop Series will “become 10x more common in Collector’s Reserves” and will also become much cheaper in the Token Shop. They go on to state that although they look forward to doing a Series Drop every month, each one released requires a patch to go along with it so dates may vary.

The patch that will go along with the aforementioned Series Drop is currently being planned for January 31. A new feature that enables users to battle friends will apparently also be introduced by then. However, they note that this date may be subject to change if any unforeseen issues occur between now and then.

The latter portion of the announcement addresses the developer’s decision-making process in choosing which cards to include in Series Drops. Cards that have been in a particular Series the longest are usually the ones that are included. However, there are a couple of notable exceptions that will seemingly never undergo these demotions. These two cards are called “The Big Bads” and this duo includes everyone’s favorite supervillains: Galactus and Thanos.