How to play a Thanos deck in Marvel Snap

There are hundreds of cards in Marvel Snap, but only one of them represents the villain who actually did the Snap. Thanos and his associated cards can be some of the most powerful tools in the game, when used correctly. If you want to play the Thanos card, then it’s best to build your entire deck around him. Here’s how to do that.

Related: Marvel Snap deckbuilding guide – How to build decks in Marvel Snap

How to use Thanos and the Infinity Stones in Marvel Snap

Image via Second Dinner

Thanos’ card ability isn’t part of the On Reveal nor the Ongoing category. Instead, simply having him in your deck will automatically shuffle in the six Infinity Stones. Those do happen to have On Reveal and Ongoing categories, as listed below.

Mind Stone – On Reveal: Draw 2 Stones from your deck.

– On Reveal: Draw 2 Stones from your deck. Power Stone – Ongoing: If you’ve played all 6 stones, Thanos has +10 Power (wherever he is).

– Ongoing: If you’ve played all 6 stones, Thanos has +10 Power (wherever he is). Reality Stone – On Reveal: Transform this location into a new one. Draw a card.

– On Reveal: Transform this location into a new one. Draw a card. Soul Stone – On Reveal: Draw a card. Ongoing: Enemy cards here have -1 Power.

– On Reveal: Draw a card. Ongoing: Enemy cards here have -1 Power. Space Stone – On Reveal: Next turn you can move 1 card at this location. Draw a card.

– On Reveal: Next turn you can move 1 card at this location. Draw a card. Time Stone – On Reveal: Draw a card. Next turn, you get +1 Energy.

The Power Stone shows you the real goal here: you want to play all six Stones to make Thanos as powerful as possible when he arrives. The good news is that each Infinity Stone card only costs one energy, so it’s easy to play them all (assuming they get drawn during the match). They all have bonus effects too. For example, the Mind Stone automatically puts two more in your hand, and the Time Stone essentially gets played for free because it grants an extra point of energy on the next turn.

Your priority is to play all six of these then play Thanos, of course, but you still have a whole deck to build around him. The best sorts of cards to use are ones that will either boost the power of the Infinity Stones, or ones that receive support simply by having other cards present. Many such cards exist, but we’ve listed a bunch of good options below.