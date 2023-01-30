Battle Mode is coming to Marvel Snap, will finally let you snap back against friends

While fans adore the detailed artwork and addicting gameplay of Marvel Snap, many were annoyed by the game’s lack of features to play with friends. The developers confirmed that a new playable option called Battle Mode will be coming to the game, and it will finally allow players to duel against their friends. After over a month of speculation of when Battle Mode will arrive, Marvel Snap finally shared that the mode will come to the game on January 31.

The 2023 roadmap explains that Battle Mode will give players the option to create a match or join a match. If a player creates a match, they will be handed a code they’ll need to share with a friend. A friend will then need to enter the code to join. Beforehand, Snap players were only pitted against random opponents when they pressed the play button. Other mechanics coming to the game include artist credits, the ability to change your name, Russian and Vietnamese language support, and the Infinity Split Mod.

Get ready for Battle Mode where you can challenge your friends and see who's really the best! pic.twitter.com/XPxkPXtRN8 — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) January 30, 2023

In Battle Mode, players will play a series of games against one other with the same deck until one of them loses all their health. Each player in the match will start with only a measly 10 health. The winning player deals damage to their opponent equal to the stakes of the game. For example, if one player doubles down and Snaps, they’ll do four damage at their opponent instead of two.

The Battle Mode will be part of the same patch that includes a new mechanic called Series Drops. Series Drops moves popular and helpful cards into a lower tier, making it easier for players to gain them quickly. The Marvel Snap blog post explains that the cards that the Series Drop cards will become 10x more common in Collector’s Reserves and will be much cheaper to purchase at the Token Shop.