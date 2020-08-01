Clash of Clans Generated $727 million in 2019, YoY Growth Since 2015

Clash of Clans brought in $727 million in 2019 which represented its first year-over-year (YoY) growth in player spending since 2015, according to mobile data analytics firm Sensor Tower. This revenue also put Finnish developer Supercell as one of the top five highest grossing mobile game publishers globally in 2019.

The freemium mobile strategy title’s ‘Gold Pass’ was introduced in April of 2019. This new feature boasted a $4.99 price tag and contributed significantly to the growth in player spending. The Gold Pass, which is similar to Battle Passes in other games, accounted for up to $66.6 million worldwide within the first month of release.

Since the feature’s release, Clash of Clans grossed $597 million from April to December. This was a growth of 32% YoY from the $453 million generated in the same nine-month period in 2018. In addition, the mobile title's 2019 revenue saw growth of 27% from the $572 million brought in during 2018.

Clash of Clans launched on the App Store in 2012, with a later entrance to the Google Play store in 2013. With a rapidly growing player base, it became one of Supercell’s biggest hits with earnings of $1.6 billion in 2014.

The $722 million in player spending during the past year isn’t a return to Clash of Clans’ golden period between 2014 - 2015. Nonetheless, it still made up 42% of Supercell’s total 2019 revenue.

