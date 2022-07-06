50 million players have tried Fall Guys since the game went free to play

Mediatonic has announced that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has reached a very impressive goal. On June 21, the game became “Free for All” and started over with a new Season 1. Fall Guys is now free-to-play on all platforms, including consoles and PC, and supports full crossplay and cross-progression. Within two weeks of this update, Fall Guys has reached 50 million players.

Mediatonic shared the milestone on Twitter, showing an image of Earth made up of different beans. Fall Guys hasn’t been this popular since it first launched back in August 2020. The game launched early during the ongoing global pandemic and became a favorite for players to play with their friends online. The game kind of petered out over the next couple of years, but the new Free for All season brought renewed interest to the game.

We're in absolute disbelief…



50 million players in 2 weeks!!!



U N B E L I E V A B L E



THANKS EVERYONE! 🌍️ pic.twitter.com/YU7aNzUBOT — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 6, 2022

Since going free-to-play, Fall Guys has been suffering from multiple server issues and crashes. These problems often stem from the servers being overwhelmed by the sudden influx of new players. With over 50 million players trying out the game in the last two weeks, the server problems are now more apparent. Fifty million is an impressive amount of players, and it’s something that even triple-A, big-budgeted games can only dream to achieve years after launch.

Fall Guys is a multiplayer, online party game where players control their own custom bean-like character. Players must traverse an obstacle course or play some other competitive, with the last players reaching the goal or the lowest scorers being eliminated from the competition. The main purpose of the game is to be the last bean or squad of beans standing after surviving multiple stages and reaching the winning crown. The game has done multiple cross-promotions, including one with Halo. The game has been released on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Epic Game Store.