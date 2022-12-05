A Destiny 2 Season 19 trailer drops two hours before going live, and the static image confirms a Rasputin-focused storyline

Fans of Destiny 2 have been eagerly awaiting any news for Bungie about what the final season will be for the Witchqueen expansion. We’re less than a day away from the servers going down and returning to find Destiny 2’s Season 19, but we still have no concrete information. However, Bungie does have a trailer set to release two hours before the event goes live. The static image seems to confirm that this season will focus on Rasputin, which many fans have been guessing through the many subtle hints presented by Bungie.

Any players who want to wait to catch the trailer immediately can jump over to Bungie’s channel and watch the final end credit scene that played for Season of Plunder. It lasts for two minutes. After reaching the end of this cutscene, there is a static image of Osiris, who has recovered from his time after being captured by Savathûn, and Anastasia Bray, standing around a glowing orange object, likely confirming Rasputin’s involvement and will be the primary focus for Season 19.

We have no concrete information, but all the hints presented by Bungie for the last few weeks have pointed in this direction. For example, we’ve received patch notes about how Seraph Rounds will appear on more weapons throughout Season 19. Before the trailer drops, though, there’s no concrete information about what players will do all season or what the new grind will look like for Destiny 2 players.

Some leakers have shared that Season 19 will be called Season of Tyranny, but that has not been confirmed, and we have to take that information with a grain of salt. In addition, they also shared that with Rasputin being the focus for the season, it’s going to be about building an EXO suit for them to use, giving them a chance to become a more prominent character moving forward. Again, we can’t confirm this, but the lack of marketing by Bungie hasn’t been a huge help.

Leading up to Season 19, players have had heated discussions about Bungie’s approach to the arrival of a new season. This latest one is a good example where players have little to no idea what to expect, and it looks like everything is going to drop hours before the servers return in Destiny 2 so players can play it themselves. It’s an odd marketing technique, as many players want to learn more information before this happens.

The final season for Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion starts tomorrow at 12 PM ET. The trailer for Season 19 drops two hours before this. Make sure to check it out to learn what’s going to happen before we make our way to Destiny 2’s next expansion, Lightfall, on February 28, 2023.