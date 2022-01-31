A Gran Turismo 7 State of Play is Coming Wednesday

Sony has announced that a new State of Play focusing on Gran Turismo 7 will be broadcasted on Wednesday at 5PM ET. The State of Play broadcast will include “just over 30 minutes of new PS5 footage and gameplay details.” It’s possible the State of Play broadcast will clear up some recent speculation of another delay surrounding the game.

A rumored media event for Gran Turismo 7 was postponed earlier this month, leaving many fans of the series worried that a new delay announcement could be incoming. Gran Turismo 7 has already suffered some setback during development and was delayed to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been over five years since the release of the last main game in the series, Gran Turismo Sport, and almost nine years since Gran Turismo 6. Fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of Gran Turismo 7, which seems like a racing fan’s dream as it’s currently set to feature 420 cars and over 90 tracks. Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi has previously described the game as a “combination of the past, present and future.”

The game is currently set to launch on March 4 as the first entry on PS5, though PS4 players will be able to enjoy Gran Turismo 7 as well.