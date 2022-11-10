A new dung beetle Pokémon leak for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will literally blow your mind

As Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are primed to release, leakers have been sending out data as quickly as their screenshots will upload after an alleged rom of Pokémon Scarlet was somehow loosed into the wild. Containing a wide array of data, varying from new mechanics to wild new Pokémon to capture, the leaks have enraptured an excited fanbase into a frenzy. It’s fair to say that the leaked Pokémon have brought some of the most creative and bizarre Pokémon yet, including a dung beetle that rolls up a ball of…mud.

Rellor, the dung beetle

The Pokédex of the leaked image clearly states the dung beetle named Rellor psychically rolls a ball of mud with sand and dirt, but the model of the creature clearly has unique artifacts located within the ball of mud. This leaked ‘Rolling Pokémon’ is a small bug-type that treasures its ball of mess, and doesn’t take kindly to others attempting to take it. Its Pokédex number is 254, shown in the leaked image.

Rellor dex entry#svleaks pic.twitter.com/NyJiW4VE22 — Demi Alt | SV Pokemon Leaks (@demialt_) November 10, 2022

Somehow, this psychic-type dung beetle turns its ball of mud into a purple orb of luminescence, as another leaker found a reference to the dung beetle in its final form. Far larger, with fearsome pincers and a clear psychic energy, the final evolution of Rellor appears to be an absolute monster. Unfortunately, it’s unclear at the moment as to how many stages are in Rellor’s evolution, or what levels or materials are necessary for the evolution to come to fruition.

It’s always important to note that leaks should be taken with a grain of salt — it’s far too simple in the modern era to spoof images and create game screen mockups, more so if the user is versed in tools such as Photoshop. Unless Nintendo or The Pokémon Company come out and authenticate these leaks, it’s best to keep them at arm’s length until the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.