A new Forspoken cinematic trailer sees Frey take on threats both real and fantastic

Forspoken continues to visually impress with a new cinematic trailer showcasing main character Frey being chased in both our world and the fantasy world of Athia. In the first, she’s running from some other humans for reasons unknown. In the second, we get a peek at several new enemy types, environments, and magic spells we’ll all get a chance to see when the game releases on January 24.

The new beasties we see are a corrupted deer-like creature that Frey uses Blue magic to freeze in place and a new lightning spell to stun some corrupted wolven enemies. She eventually reaches a cliff’s edge and is confronted by a flying enemy in front of her and the wolven enemies behind.

We then get a look at a few potential new areas. One is a large open area above the clouds with precarious-looking rocky peaks we’ll know doubt move through via magic parkour. There’s then a second dark and blue-lit area with a squid-like creature with a bright blue-glowing eye Frey immediately confronts.

None of the enemies or areas in the trailer were present in the currently available Forspoken demo, which took place primarily in a large grassy field with the occasional plateau around its edges. The heavier focus on Frey’s time in real-world New York City in the trailer also could point to a heavier narrative focus on flipping between the two settings. As the game’s main draw is the magical combat, hopefully, any diversions from that would be brief and relegated to cutscenes or shorter gameplay sequences.

That said, we know little about how Frey ends up in Athia, or what isekai mechanic the game will use to transport her to the new world. We also don’t know much about the game’s story beyond its main enemies beyond the Tanta matriarchs who stand in the way of Frey’s way home and her eventual position as a sort of “chosen one.” We’ll no doubt learn much more in the weeks leading up to launch and once we get our hands on the game itself.