Forspoken will get some small accessibility improvements based on demo feedback

Forspoken is one of the newest games that Square Enix has been working on. Recently, Square released a Forspoken Demo with a short runtime that allows you to explore the realm of Athia and get a feel for the game. The main problem is that there have been several issues that arose since the demo launched with poor button mapping being one of the most frustrating as well as some HDR problems. Many have come forward with complaints about the unnecessary spamming of the R2 button that is needed if you want to consistently fire out magic with rapid succession. Luckily, Square has already started working on fixing some of the issues at hand.

It's amazing to see so many of you enjoying your time in Athia with the #Forspoken Demo on PS5.



We're listening to all your feedback and can confirm that the full game will have increased text size, button mapping and will fix the HDR issues that some players are experiencing. pic.twitter.com/eKopx8UgCW — Forspoken (@Forspoken) December 21, 2022

In a post made on Twitter, the devs have shown that they are committed to listening to player feedback — a somewhat rare occurrence over recent years. They have done this by increasing the text size, altering the button mapping, and fixing the HDR issues. They have even released images alongside the announcement to show some of the changes at hand and we can definitely say the increased text size is a welcome addition. There are still a few issues that have been plaguing those who are enjoying the demo like a feedback loop for Cuff’s voice and occasional resolution issues.

The Forspoken demo is still available on the PlayStation 5 but has not been made available on the Steam store yet. Though short, the demo allows you to experience the game for yourself and see part of what the world of Athia has to offer. If you have any issues, you can relay them to Square and they should be able to address them. If these changes are anything to go off of, the devs are listening to player feedback and will make fixes when necessary.