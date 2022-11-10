An astronaut flower duo may be one of the weirdest new Pokémon from the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks continue to pile up, and we’ve just learned about another new addition and its evolution. It’s definitely one of the strangest parts of the Paldean Pokédex so far, but if anything, it proves there’s still a lot of creativity among the team at The Pokémon Company. Obviously this leak is considered a spoiler to many people, so don’t read any further if you want to go into Scarlet and Violet as naive as possible.

The Pokémon pair was shared by Portuguese Twitter account @GameBoyTube, who’s already leaked several other new additions like new versions of Tentacool and Tentacruel. These two, however, are plants that also look like spaceships. The first form is called Glimmet, while the evolution’s name has not yet been leaked. Both Pokémon are dual Rock and Poison types. That makes for quite an interesting combination given the part-plant, part-rocket ship design. Of course, Scarlet and Violet players will also be able to mix these types up by utilizing the new Terastallize mechanic too.

They won’t have to wait too long to dive into the new Gen 9 games either. The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release date is November 18. Trainers can start a new journey on Nintendo Switch that Friday, but they can already start making their decision about which starter to pick now, of course. Grass-type Sprigatito, Fire-type Fuecoco, and Water-type Quaxley are the options this time around. Some fans have already committed to keeping their starter in the party for the whole game.

That pledge is a little easier to make once you know what the final starter evolutions look like, and yes, those have leaked too. Don’t worry, there are still sure to be some surprises when Scarlet and Violet arrive. Besides, everyone’s journey through the Gen 9 games is going to be different because Gym Leaders and story progression can be done in any order this time.