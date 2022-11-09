A worm and a two-headed pepper Pokémon have been leaked ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s launch

It has been a hectic day for Pokémon fans as more leaks continue to pour out ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s launch. Many of these leaks don’t have too much to do with the story but are primarily about the upcoming Pokémon that will appear in the Paldea region. The latest to arrive are a pepper-like Pokémon with two heads and a giant earthworm that could give God of War Ragnarok’s Jormungandr a run for its money.

These Pokémon appeared late this evening following a massive day full of leaks, where we’ve supposedly seen the final evolutions for Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly. We have a two-headed pepper, and the other leaked Pokémon is a large earthworm-like creature that looks massive in size. It could be on par with Onix, or it might be smaller. It might depend on the angle of the picture and how the photograph was taken.

But for our two new friends that is not there. The image is also perfectly cropped. The lower quality also would be because it's the smaller portrait textures used in the Pokédex main menu. pic.twitter.com/9MRNrvfzI3 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 9, 2022

Supposedly, the pepper-like Pokémon will be a Grass and Fire-type, whereas the earthworm will be a Steel-type. Unfortunately, there are no hints about the typings in the shared images. These likely won’t stick around for like, either.

The recent sharing of these two Pokémon had leakers scratching their heads as many believed them to be fake, given how perfectly cropped they were when compared to the previous images shared by others. However, from what many are speculating, they believe these Pokémon are being shared through the datamining efforts of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

However, like much of this information, we and many others are speculating. We have no official confirmation about these Pokémon, and we likely will not receive any until we have our hands on the game when it releases on November 18 to the Nintendo Switch.