After 90 reviews, Elden Ring is the highest-rated game of all time on OpenCritic

Elden Ring is breaking records before its February 25 release, with the hotly-anticipated open-world RPG FromSoftware title quickly becoming the highest-rated game of all time on reviews aggregate site OpenCritic. It looks like it was worth the long wait.

OpenCritic tweeted to announce that “with over 90 reviews in so far… Elden Ring is currently the #1 highest-rated game of all time on OpenCritic.” Initial reviews have lifted the game above Nintendo giants Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. As it stands, critics are rating Elden Ring higher than modern classics Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and Persona 5.

To put this in some perspective, the next highest-rated FromSoftware game on OpenCritic is the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls, which is down in 28th position sitting on a 92 percent average score. With over 90 reviews collected so far, Elden Ring is sitting pretty on an OpenCritic average score of 97, with 100% of critics recommending the game.

It’s not often that a game releases with this kind of unanimous praise, with Hades back in 2020 proving to be the last time a game came close to the currently unrivaled review scores of Elden Ring. We couldn’t agree with the general consensus more, with our own 10/10 review detailing how “Elden Ring is just about everything that a player could want from a Soulsborne game, with the scale turned up to 11.” This is one that fans of the souls-like genre do not want to miss.