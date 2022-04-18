All new weapons added in the Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 3 update

The Season 3 Aliens: Fireteam Elite update adds four new guns to the game’s sizeable arsenal, one for each weapon category. The theme this time around is multi-classing: each of the new guns is a hybrid that fits a certain archetype, but can perform well in another. For example, the M41E4 is a heavy slot weapon with the stopping power of an LMG, but can be kitted to rival the accuracy of an assault rifle. In this quick guide, we will go over all the new weapons introduced in Aliens: Fireteam Elite in the Season 3 update.

X1 Fireball

The Fireball does what its name suggests: it fires projectiles of compressed incendiary gel which ignite on impact, leaving behind flaming pools. This is a close-quarters class weapon that complements the Technician and Phalanx kits the best, as they can reliably slow down and zone enemies into the fire pools for maximum damage.

M41E4 Heavy Pulse Rifle

Another conversion of the standard Pulse Rifle chassis, this Aliens: Fireteam Elite weapon goes in the heavy slot and can thus only be used by the Demolisher and the new Lancer kit. This is a shame, because the M41E4 is positively busted. With extremely high damage-per-shot, a massive magazine, and an above-baseline Stumble chance, this is one of the best weapons in the game right out of the gate.

X45 Bombard

The Bombard is another precision burst rifle, but thankfully it is fully automatic, meaning you can just hold down the trigger when the horde is thick. It has middle of the line stats, but its excellent baseline accuracy means you can customize it for damage and create a weapon that works great in most situations, and especially against Synthetic enemies.

Mark 7 Mod 2 CQB Pistol

This full-auto burst micro-SMG hits really hard and stumbles reliably due to its high fire rate. In line with the Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 3 theme, this is essentially a close-quarters weapon that goes in the pistol slot. Phalanx players in particular may find this new weapon handy, as it can drop fodder enemies and elites with equal ease when they are close enough.