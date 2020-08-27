All skins, back blings, harvesting tools, emotes, sprays, and cosmetics in Fortnite’s 14.00 update

It is an exciting for Fortnite players, as Epic’s season long collaboration is about to begin. The update is already available, and can be download now on your platform of choice. Don’t get too excited, however, as the servers are still offline for maintenance.

The good news is that data miners like Lucas7yoshi are once again spoiling us by going through the game files and giving us all sorts of fun information and images to get us excited. They managed to snag all of the below images, giving us our first real look at a lot of the new cosmetics that are being added to the game.

Several superheroes make an appearance, including Storm, Groot, Wolverine, and Thor. Tony Stark and Jennifer Walters both get skins outside of the Iron Man and She-Hulk roles that they are so well know for. We also have some villains in the form of Doctor Doom and Mystique to look forward to.

Joining them is a plethora of harvesting tools, gliders, and sprays and emotes, so we have plenty to look at while we wait for the servers to come back online. There is even a Rocket Racoon, the mischievous and one of a kind hero from Guardians of the Galaxy.

We also have the below video from ShiinraBR showing off the update’s new cosmetics in the game.

Skins

Gliders

Harvesting Tools

Emotes and Sprays

Rocket Racoon