Amazon Games says it would consider a Lost Ark console port if fans want it

Amazon Games and developer Smilegate says a Lost Ark console port could happen if it was something fans really wanted. The talk of the possible version was teased by Amazon Games’ franchise lead Soomin Park in an interview with VG247 which asked if its highly popular MMO would ever make the jump to PlayStation or Xbox.

This doesn’t really confirm anything but Park’s response hints that both parties would be open to it while also kind of putting the version in the fate of the hands of its PC userbase. If it were to happen, it’s not like Smilegate doesn’t have experience bringing their games to console platforms as they recently launched CrossfireX on Xbox Series X/S.

Adapting Lost Ark for consoles that’s best for players to easily jump into might be hard but Diablo III, a game similar to Lost Ark in gameplay discovered the formula so maybe Lost Ark could figure it out too. The PC version on Steam Deck which still hasn’t been verified could be a way for the developer to test the water on a more controller favourable version of Lost Ark.

During the interview, Park alluded to its rivalry with the long-running Blizzard franchise, Diablo and said they “definitely feel like there’s an opportunity for Lost Ark to establish itself as a major player.” A way they could do that is with a console port which seems more of a mystery at this point but it’s nice to see Amazon talk about it in some way even with the vagueness if they would even do it.