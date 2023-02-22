Amazon’s New World is adopting a seasonal model, reveals Season 1 content

It’s been revealed that Amazon’s New World MMO will be incorporating a seasonal model similar to games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite as of March 28. Each season will add new features and experiences and come with a season pass for fans to purchase.

New World has never had seasons before, instead being updated with new content as it was developed and ready to be released. Anyone wanting to play the season early can try it out now on the game’s Public Test Realm. From the end of March, Season 1 will introduce a new journey for players to go on, with challenges, an activity stamp card, and new story missions to tackle. The new story with New World Season 1: Fellowship and Fire is called The Silver Crows and sees players assemble a crew and tackle a powerful warlock.

The new story bleeds into the new Expedition, Empyrean Forge. Players must be level 60 or above to take it on and team up with Sir Loth as they try to halt the mysterious flow of magic from a necropolis. There’s also a new Heart Gem for players to use called Fire Storm that produces a fiery tornado from a player’s foot.

Each season will also include events. There are three in Season 1. In Rabbit’s Revenge, players must hunt down haunted rabbits for a reward. Springtime Bloom requires players to head out and harvest the flowering plants. Fury of the Spriggan adds a new in-game event to tackle for time-limited rewards.

New World’s season pass model should be familiar to anyone that’s dabbled with them in the past. There’s a free track with various items and cosmetics that any player can get simply by playing the game. Then there’s a premium track with more rewards that add in Marks of Fortune and additional cosmetics, but players will need to buy this. According to the game’s official FAQ, the season pass will cost 20,000 Marks of Fortune, which is roughly $20, double the price of a season pass in most other games.

The New World team has unveiled its roadmap for 2023, detailing four Seasons for the year. This looks like a lot of content to come in a year, but most games stretch a year’s worth of content over four seasons in a similar way. There’s also a new expansion coming in late 2023, which will add even more for players to do.