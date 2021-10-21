Among Us Xbox, PlayStation, and Xbox Game Pass release date announced

The official digital launch date for Among Us to Xbox and PlayStation is here, and you’ll be able to play the suspicious game with your friends starting on December 14. On the same date, Among Us is also coming to Xbox Game Pass, ensuring anyone who already has a Game Pass subscription will be able to play it on any Xbox console on day one.

The announcement was posted on Among Us developers Innersloth’s website. You’ll be able to purchase these editions right now to make sure you’re playing them when it releases. If you already have a Game Pass subscription that runs through December 14, you’ll be good to go when it arrives.

They also outlined a physical release called The Crewmate Edition to release to the UK and throughout Europe on the same day. It would also be coming to Japan and South Korea on December 16, with a US, Canadian, and Latin America Edition releasing on January 11, 2022.

There’s also the Imposter Edition and Ejected Edition, the latter being a limited edition item that features a Purple Crewmate plush, Steelbook of the Among Us game, a Crewmate Fleece blanket, downloadable PC and smartphone wallpapers, Imposter lanyard, Red Imposter beanie, and holographic access cards created by Hannako Lambert.

Image via Innersloth Website

The Imposter and Ejected Edition will have Spring 2022 releases, with further details closer to their official release.

If you’ve been waiting to play with your friends on an Xbox and PlayStation console, you’ll be able to betray one another just in time for the holidays.