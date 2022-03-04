Apex Legends gear coming to FIFA 22 in new crossover

Apex Legends crossing over into EA Sports games might not be something you’d expect, but it’s happening. New gear from the battle royale shooter is making its way into FIFA 22.

As revealed on Twitter, there are a few different pieces of gear coming to the latest soccer title. The Olympus XL TIFO and Phase Runner VIP Area come into play when building your own stadium, as you’ll be able to show off your love of Apex with those customization options. When building your own team, you can select new jerseys modeled after three of Apex’s playable legends: Gibraltar, Octane, and Wraith.

The pack also contains a second TIFO, a stadium theme, and three badges. You can get all of that in one bundle for 180,00 in-game coins or 15,000 FIFA points, valued at about $15 USD. Prices for the individual crossover items range from 30,000 to 60,000 coins.

This isn’t the only time EA Sports games have been in the news lately. In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the company will be removing Russian teams from FIFA 22 and other sports titles. Anyone missing those can fill the gap with some fictional jerseys from Apex Legends, at least. Meanwhile, EA overall is stopping sales of its games and content in Russia.