Apparently, King Kong and Godzilla could be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone

Tom Henderson’s Call of Duty scoops keep coming. Henderson previously reported that this year’s Call of Duty would be a sequel to Modern Warfare and that it would still be a cross-gen release. The latest report goes back to the Call of Duty well, but this time it’s for some kaiju-sized news.

In an article for Xfire, Henderson reports that none other than King Kong and Godzilla are being considered for Call of Duty: Warzone. Corroborating a Twitter user “who has since deleted their profile” with Henderson’s own sources, the piece describes concept art featuring the two legendary monsters. One showed a WW2-era plane being struck by Kong, and the other featured Godzilla vaporizing troops with his nuclear blue beam. It’s important to note that these are just concept art — Henderson clearly says as much — but it does mean that the developer is thinking about what these two beasts could bring to Warzone. It wouldn’t be the first time we got Call of Duty content from a kaiju series: Attack on Titan bundles have already been featured in Warzone Pacific.

At the moment, the team’s focus seems to be on stopping cheaters. More and more of them have been cropping up, despite Ricochet anti-cheat software being implemented in Warzone and Vanguard. At present, legitimate players are given a “Damage Shield” that prevents any detected cheaters from hurting them.