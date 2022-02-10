Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard get an actual Titan in new Attack on Titan bundle

Call of Duty Operator Roland got a snazzy Krampus costume for Warzone and Vanguard’s 2021 holiday event, and soon he’ll be dressing up as a titular Titan from the super-popular anime/manga series Attack on Titan. A new bundle will roll out when Season Two kicks off.

The new season was delayed due to ongoing bugs and weapon balancing issues, but it finally arrives on February 14. The update is available to download now, however, giving players a chance to preview the coming content. Well-known Call of Duty enthusiast group CharlieIntel shared such a preview on Twitter: screenshots of a new Armored Titan skin for Roland and a weapon skin with a similar fleshy red-and-white design.

New Attack on Titan skin added to Vanguard in the new update pic.twitter.com/HDAxplnRg1 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 10, 2022

Warzone and Vanguard already crossed over with Attack on Titan earlier this year, but that first bundle received some criticism for merely dressing up operator Levi in the series’ Survey Corps uniform. This Roland skin is a full makeover, giving him the appearance of one of the deadly Titans. The Levi bundle, which includes 10 add-ons, is still available in the games’ shops for 2,400 COD Points / $20 USD, and the same price is expected for the incoming Roland bundle.

There’s been a lot of talk about the future of Call of Duty lately. After Xbox’s Activision Blizzard acquisition announcement where reports of another cross-gen game and 2023 Warzone sequel came to light. While those should be taken with a grain of salt, Microsoft has made one thing clear: it wants to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo Switch.