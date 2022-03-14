Arcane: League of Legends sweeps the Annie Awards with nine trophies

The 49th annual ASIFA-Hollywood Annie Awards were dominated by Riot Games this year, as Arcane picked up a total of nine trophies, absolutely sweeping the floor. Arcane won in all categories it was nominated in, including the best TV/Media – General Audience award. Impressive considering its League of Legends affiliation, but unsurprising considering the quality of the show.

The show beat out competitors like Love, Death + Robots, Star Wars: Visions, and Bob Burgers for the top prize, solidifying Netflix as a leading publisher for animated projects. (Netflix’s Mitchells vs. the Machines won a total of eight prizes on the film side, bringing home over 15 awards for the streamer.)

Here’s a list of all the awards Arcane received:

Best TV/Media – General Audience: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Best Character Animation – TV/Media: “The Monster You Created”

Best Character Design – TV/Media: “Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved”

Best Direction – TV/Media: “The Monster You Created”

Best Production Design – TV/Media: “Happy Progress Day!”

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media: Ella Purnell as Jinx for “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Best Writing – TV/Media: “The Monster You Created”

The Annie Awards were held on March 12 and are comprised of over 30 categories. The ceremony celebrates the best in animation, with a voting panel consisting of industry workers from Los Angeles.