TFT: How to Unlock All Set 16 Champions (Lore & Legends)

Learn how to unlock all Lore of Legends set 16 champions in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) with our quick guide!

Lore & Legends (set 16) of champions for TFT (Teamfight Tactics) has been released on December 3rd, 2025, bringing 40 new champions that you can unlock during the game and buff up your team. In the guide below, we will explain how to unlock all set 16 champions in TFT, their classes, origins, and every other important detail regarding them.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock All Set 16 Teamfight Tactics Champions

In the table below, you can check out all the information on how to unlock every set 16 characters in Teamfight Tactics (TFT), as well as level requirements, and each character’s classes and origins. Use it as a cheat sheet for unlocking these new characters when playing TFT.

Champion Details How to Unlock Required Level

Bard 2

Caretaker Reroll 4 times before Stage 2 Carousel None

Graves 2

Bilgewater

Gunslinger Field in combat: Twisted Fate with 2 items equipped None

Orianna 2

Piltover

Invoker Field in combat: 3 unique Piltover units None

Poppy 2

Yordle

Demacia

Juggernaut Field in combat: Demacian or a Yordle with 2 items equipped None

Tryndamere 2

Freljord

Slayer Field in combat: Ashe with 2 items equipped None

Yorick 2

Shadow Isles

Warden Field in combat: 2-star Viego with 2 items equipped None

Darius 3

Noxus

Defender Have Draven drop 1 Gold None

Gwen 3

Shadow Isles

Disruptor Collect 20 Shadow Isles Souls None

Kennen 3

Ionia

Yordle

Defender Field in combat: 8 unique star levels of Ionia, Yordle, or Defender None

Kobuko & Yuumi 3

Yordle

Bruiser

Invoker Field in combat: 6 unique star levels of Bruiser, Yordle, or Invoker Req. Lvl 7

LeBlanc 3

Noxus

Invoker Field in combat: Sion with 2 items equipped None

Diana 4

Targon Field in combat: 2-star Leona with 3 items equipped Req. Lvl 6

Fizz 4

Bilgewater

Yordle

Disruptor Field in combat: 5 unique Yordles or Bilgewater units Req. Lvl 7

Kai’Sa 4

Void

Assimilator

Longshot Field in combat: A Longshot unit with 3 items equipped Req. Lvl 8

Kalista 4

Shadow Isles

Vanquisher Collect 70 Shadow Isles Souls None

Nasus 4

Shurima Lose 2/4/5 combats in a row with Azir None

Nidalee 4

Ixtal

Huntress Field in combat: Two 2-star Neekos None

Renekton 4

Shurima Lose 2/4/5 combats in a row with Azir None

Rift Herald 4

Void

Bruiser Have Void active for 8 player combats None

Singed 4

Zaun

Juggernaut Field in combat: 4 unique Zaunites or Juggernauts and lose 35 Player Health None

Skarner 4

Ixtal Field in combat: A non-Tank with a Gargoyle’s Stoneplate equipped None

Veigar 4

Yordle

Arcanist Field in combat: Unit with 2 Rabadon’s Deathcaps equipped None

Warwick 4

Zaun

Quickstriker Field in combat: 2-star Jinx and 2-star Vi None

Yone 4

Ionia

Slayer Field in combat: 3-star Yasuo None

Aatrox 5

Darkin

Slayer Field in combat: A champion who starts combat with 40% Omnivamp Req. Lvl 8

Galio 5

Demacia

Heroic Field in combat: 12 unique star levels of Demacia None

Mel 5

Noxus

Disruptor 2-star Ambessa with an item dies in combat None

Sett 5

Ionia

The Boss Field in combat: Only 1 unit in the two front rows of the battlefield Req. Lvl 8

T-Hex 5

Piltover

HexMech

Ginslinger Field in combat: 9 unique star levels of Piltover None

Tahm Kench 5

Bilgewater

Glutton

Bruiser Spend 500 Bilgewater Silver Serpents None

Thresh 5

Shadow Isles

Warden Collect 175 Shadow Isles Souls None

Volibear 5

Freljord

Bruiser Field in combat: A unit that starts combat with 3,800 Health Req. Lvl 8

Xerath 5

Shurima

Ascendant Alternate winning and losing for 3/5/6 combats with Azir None

Ziggs 5

Zaun

Yordle

Longshot Field in combat: A Yordle or a Zaunite with 3 items equipped Req. Lvl 9

Aurelion Sol 7

Targon

Star Forger Field in combat: 5 unique Targonians None

Baron Nashor 7

Void

Riftscourge Field 7 unique Void units Req. Lvl 10

Brock 7

Ixtal Collect 500 Ixtal Sunshards over the course of the game None

Ryze 7

Rune Mage Field in combat: 5 Region Traits together Req. Lvl 9

Sylas 7

Chainbreaker

Defender

Arcanist Sell a 2-star Jarvan, a 2-star Garen, and a 2-star Lux None

Zaahen 7

Darkin

Immortal Have the ‘Trials of Twilight’ Augment and field a 3-star Xin Zhao for 5 combats None

Teamfight Tactics Lore & Legends Set 16 Champions FAQ

How many new champions are there in set 16? There are 40 champions in the Lore & Legends set.

What are the rewards for unlocking champions? In the Lorefinder tab of the TFT you’ll be able to collect the rewards for unlocking all the champions. These rewards include portal skins, tactician skins, and other cosmetics.

How many champions there are in total during the Lore & Legends set? There are 100 champions in total. 60 of them are available by default, and 40 can be unlocked during the game.

That covers all you need to know on how to unlock all champions in Teamfight Tactics set 16 (Lore & Legends). For more useful guides, be sure to check out the Guides category here on Gamepur!

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy