TFT: How to Unlock All Set 16 Champions (Lore & Legends)

Lore & Legends (set 16) of champions for TFT (Teamfight Tactics) has been released on December 3rd, 2025, bringing 40 new champions that you can unlock during the game and buff up your team. In the guide below, we will explain how to unlock all set 16 champions in TFT, their classes, origins, and every other important detail regarding them.
How to Unlock All Set 16 Teamfight Tactics Champions
In the table below, you can check out all the information on how to unlock every set 16 characters in Teamfight Tactics (TFT), as well as level requirements, and each character’s classes and origins. Use it as a cheat sheet for unlocking these new characters when playing TFT.
|Champion
|Details
|How to Unlock
|Required Level
Bard
| 2
Caretaker
|Reroll 4 times before Stage 2 Carousel
|None
Graves
| 2
Bilgewater
Gunslinger
|Field in combat: Twisted Fate with 2 items equipped
|None
Orianna
| 2
Piltover
Invoker
|Field in combat: 3 unique Piltover units
|None
Poppy
| 2
Yordle
Demacia
Juggernaut
|Field in combat: Demacian or a Yordle with 2 items equipped
|None
Tryndamere
| 2
Freljord
Slayer
|Field in combat: Ashe with 2 items equipped
|None
Yorick
| 2
Shadow Isles
Warden
|Field in combat: 2-star Viego with 2 items equipped
|None
Darius
| 3
Noxus
Defender
|Have Draven drop 1 Gold
|None
Gwen
| 3
Shadow Isles
Disruptor
|Collect 20 Shadow Isles Souls
|None
Kennen
| 3
Ionia
Yordle
Defender
|Field in combat: 8 unique star levels of Ionia, Yordle, or Defender
|None
Kobuko & Yuumi
| 3
Yordle
Bruiser
Invoker
|Field in combat: 6 unique star levels of Bruiser, Yordle, or Invoker
|Req. Lvl 7
LeBlanc
| 3
Noxus
Invoker
|Field in combat: Sion with 2 items equipped
|None
Diana
| 4
Targon
|Field in combat: 2-star Leona with 3 items equipped
|Req. Lvl 6
Fizz
| 4
Bilgewater
Yordle
Disruptor
|Field in combat: 5 unique Yordles or Bilgewater units
|Req. Lvl 7
Kai’Sa
| 4
Void
Assimilator
Longshot
|Field in combat: A Longshot unit with 3 items equipped
|Req. Lvl 8
Kalista
| 4
Shadow Isles
Vanquisher
|Collect 70 Shadow Isles Souls
|None
Nasus
| 4
Shurima
|Lose 2/4/5 combats in a row with Azir
|None
Nidalee
| 4
Ixtal
Huntress
|Field in combat: Two 2-star Neekos
|None
Renekton
| 4
Shurima
|Lose 2/4/5 combats in a row with Azir
|None
Rift Herald
| 4
Void
Bruiser
|Have Void active for 8 player combats
|None
Singed
| 4
Zaun
Juggernaut
|Field in combat: 4 unique Zaunites or Juggernauts and lose 35 Player Health
|None
Skarner
| 4
Ixtal
|Field in combat: A non-Tank with a Gargoyle’s Stoneplate equipped
|None
Veigar
| 4
Yordle
Arcanist
|Field in combat: Unit with 2 Rabadon’s Deathcaps equipped
|None
Warwick
| 4
Zaun
Quickstriker
|Field in combat: 2-star Jinx and 2-star Vi
|None
Yone
| 4
Ionia
Slayer
|Field in combat: 3-star Yasuo
|None
Aatrox
| 5
Darkin
Slayer
|Field in combat: A champion who starts combat with 40% Omnivamp
|Req. Lvl 8
Galio
| 5
Demacia
Heroic
|Field in combat: 12 unique star levels of Demacia
|None
Mel
| 5
Noxus
Disruptor
|2-star Ambessa with an item dies in combat
|None
Sett
| 5
Ionia
The Boss
|Field in combat: Only 1 unit in the two front rows of the battlefield
|Req. Lvl 8
T-Hex
| 5
Piltover
HexMech
Ginslinger
|Field in combat: 9 unique star levels of Piltover
|None
Tahm Kench
| 5
Bilgewater
Glutton
Bruiser
|Spend 500 Bilgewater Silver Serpents
|None
Thresh
| 5
Shadow Isles
Warden
|Collect 175 Shadow Isles Souls
|None
Volibear
| 5
Freljord
Bruiser
|Field in combat: A unit that starts combat with 3,800 Health
|Req. Lvl 8
Xerath
| 5
Shurima
Ascendant
|Alternate winning and losing for 3/5/6 combats with Azir
|None
Ziggs
| 5
Zaun
Yordle
Longshot
|Field in combat: A Yordle or a Zaunite with 3 items equipped
|Req. Lvl 9
Aurelion Sol
| 7
Targon
Star Forger
|Field in combat: 5 unique Targonians
|None
Baron Nashor
| 7
Void
Riftscourge
|Field 7 unique Void units
|Req. Lvl 10
Brock
| 7
Ixtal
|Collect 500 Ixtal Sunshards over the course of the game
|None
Ryze
| 7
Rune Mage
|Field in combat: 5 Region Traits together
|Req. Lvl 9
Sylas
| 7
Chainbreaker
Defender
Arcanist
|Sell a 2-star Jarvan, a 2-star Garen, and a 2-star Lux
|None
Zaahen
| 7
Darkin
Immortal
|Have the ‘Trials of Twilight’ Augment and field a 3-star Xin Zhao for 5 combats
|None
Teamfight Tactics Lore & Legends Set 16 Champions FAQ
There are 40 champions in the Lore & Legends set.
What are the rewards for unlocking champions?
In the Lorefinder tab of the TFT you’ll be able to collect the rewards for unlocking all the champions. These rewards include portal skins, tactician skins, and other cosmetics.
How many champions there are in total during the Lore & Legends set?
There are 100 champions in total. 60 of them are available by default, and 40 can be unlocked during the game.
That covers all you need to know on how to unlock all champions in Teamfight Tactics set 16 (Lore & Legends).
Published: Dec 3, 2025 08:26 am