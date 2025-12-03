Forgot password
TFT: How to Unlock All Set 16 Champions (Lore & Legends)

Learn how to unlock all Lore of Legends set 16 champions in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) with our quick guide!
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Dec 3, 2025 08:26 am

Lore & Legends (set 16) of champions for TFT (Teamfight Tactics) has been released on December 3rd, 2025, bringing 40 new champions that you can unlock during the game and buff up your team. In the guide below, we will explain how to unlock all set 16 champions in TFT, their classes, origins, and every other important detail regarding them.

How to Unlock All Set 16 Teamfight Tactics Champions

In the table below, you can check out all the information on how to unlock every set 16 characters in Teamfight Tactics (TFT), as well as level requirements, and each character’s classes and origins. Use it as a cheat sheet for unlocking these new characters when playing TFT.

ChampionDetailsHow to UnlockRequired Level
Bard champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Bard		TFT gold coin 2
Caretaker		Reroll 4 times before Stage 2 CarouselNone
Graves champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Graves		TFT gold coin 2
Bilgewater
Gunslinger		Field in combat: Twisted Fate with 2 items equippedNone
Orianna champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Orianna		TFT gold coin 2
Piltover
Invoker		Field in combat: 3 unique Piltover unitsNone
Poppy champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Poppy		TFT gold coin 2
Yordle
Demacia
Juggernaut		Field in combat: Demacian or a Yordle with 2 items equippedNone
Tryndamere champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Tryndamere		TFT gold coin 2
Freljord
Slayer		Field in combat: Ashe with 2 items equippedNone
Yorick champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Yorick		TFT gold coin 2
Shadow Isles
Warden		Field in combat: 2-star Viego with 2 items equippedNone
Darius champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Darius		TFT gold coin 3
Noxus
Defender		Have Draven drop 1 GoldNone
Gwen champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Gwen		TFT gold coin 3
Shadow Isles
Disruptor		Collect 20 Shadow Isles SoulsNone
Kennen champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Kennen		TFT gold coin 3
Ionia
Yordle
Defender		Field in combat: 8 unique star levels of Ionia, Yordle, or DefenderNone
Kobuko & Yuumi champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Kobuko & Yuumi		TFT gold coin 3
Yordle
Bruiser
Invoker		Field in combat: 6 unique star levels of Bruiser, Yordle, or InvokerReq. Lvl 7
LeBlanc champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
LeBlanc		TFT gold coin 3
Noxus
Invoker		Field in combat: Sion with 2 items equippedNone
Diana champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Diana		TFT gold coin 4
Targon		Field in combat: 2-star Leona with 3 items equippedReq. Lvl 6
Fizz champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Fizz		TFT gold coin 4
Bilgewater
Yordle
Disruptor		Field in combat: 5 unique Yordles or Bilgewater unitsReq. Lvl 7
Kai'Sa champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Kai’Sa		TFT gold coin 4
Void
Assimilator
Longshot		Field in combat: A Longshot unit with 3 items equippedReq. Lvl 8
Kalista champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Kalista		TFT gold coin 4
Shadow Isles
Vanquisher		Collect 70 Shadow Isles SoulsNone
Nasus champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Nasus		TFT gold coin 4
Shurima		Lose 2/4/5 combats in a row with AzirNone
Nidalee champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Nidalee		TFT gold coin 4
Ixtal
Huntress		Field in combat: Two 2-star NeekosNone
Renekton champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Renekton		TFT gold coin 4
Shurima		Lose 2/4/5 combats in a row with AzirNone
Rift Herald champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Rift Herald		TFT gold coin 4
Void
Bruiser		Have Void active for 8 player combatsNone
Singed champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Singed		TFT gold coin 4
Zaun
Juggernaut		Field in combat: 4 unique Zaunites or Juggernauts and lose 35 Player HealthNone
Skarner champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Skarner		TFT gold coin 4
Ixtal		Field in combat: A non-Tank with a Gargoyle’s Stoneplate equippedNone
Veigar champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Veigar		TFT gold coin 4
Yordle
Arcanist		Field in combat: Unit with 2 Rabadon’s Deathcaps equippedNone
Warwick champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Warwick		TFT gold coin 4
Zaun
Quickstriker		Field in combat: 2-star Jinx and 2-star ViNone
Yone champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Yone		TFT gold coin 4
Ionia
Slayer		Field in combat: 3-star YasuoNone
Aatrox champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Aatrox		TFT gold coin 5
Darkin
Slayer		Field in combat: A champion who starts combat with 40% OmnivampReq. Lvl 8
Galio champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Galio		TFT gold coin 5
Demacia
Heroic		Field in combat: 12 unique star levels of DemaciaNone
Mel champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Mel		TFT gold coin 5
Noxus
Disruptor		2-star Ambessa with an item dies in combatNone
Sett champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Sett		TFT gold coin 5
Ionia
The Boss		Field in combat: Only 1 unit in the two front rows of the battlefieldReq. Lvl 8
T-Hex
T-Hex		TFT gold coin 5
Piltover
HexMech
Ginslinger		Field in combat: 9 unique star levels of PiltoverNone
Tahm Kench champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Tahm Kench		TFT gold coin 5
Bilgewater
Glutton
Bruiser		Spend 500 Bilgewater Silver SerpentsNone
Thresh champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Thresh		TFT gold coin 5
Shadow Isles
Warden		Collect 175 Shadow Isles SoulsNone
Volibear champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Volibear		TFT gold coin 5
Freljord
Bruiser		Field in combat: A unit that starts combat with 3,800 HealthReq. Lvl 8
Xerath champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Xerath		TFT gold coin 5
Shurima
Ascendant		Alternate winning and losing for 3/5/6 combats with AzirNone
Ziggs champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Ziggs		TFT gold coin 5
Zaun
Yordle
Longshot		Field in combat: A Yordle or a Zaunite with 3 items equippedReq. Lvl 9
Aurelion Sol champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Aurelion Sol		TFT gold coin 7
Targon
Star Forger		Field in combat: 5 unique TargoniansNone
Baron Nashor champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Baron Nashor		TFT gold coin 7
Void
Riftscourge		Field 7 unique Void unitsReq. Lvl 10
Brock champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Brock		TFT gold coin 7
Ixtal		Collect 500 Ixtal Sunshards over the course of the gameNone
Ryze champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Ryze		TFT gold coin 7
Rune Mage		Field in combat: 5 Region Traits togetherReq. Lvl 9
Sylas champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Sylas		TFT gold coin 7
Chainbreaker
Defender
Arcanist		Sell a 2-star Jarvan, a 2-star Garen, and a 2-star LuxNone
Zaahen champion in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 16 (Lore of Legends)
Zaahen		TFT gold coin 7
Darkin
Immortal		Have the ‘Trials of Twilight’ Augment and field a 3-star Xin Zhao for 5 combatsNone

Teamfight Tactics Lore & Legends Set 16 Champions FAQ

How many new champions are there in set 16?

There are 40 champions in the Lore & Legends set.


What are the rewards for unlocking champions?

In the Lorefinder tab of the TFT you’ll be able to collect the rewards for unlocking all the champions. These rewards include portal skins, tactician skins, and other cosmetics.


How many champions there are in total during the Lore & Legends set?

There are 100 champions in total. 60 of them are available by default, and 40 can be unlocked during the game.

That covers all you need to know on how to unlock all champions in Teamfight Tactics set 16 (Lore & Legends). For more useful guides, be sure to check out the Guides category here on Gamepur!

